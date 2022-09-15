Orem woman arrested for felony obstruction of justice after 2 men shot at illegal Utah County event

Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Man charged with stabbing 2 strangers 6 days apart at same Salt Lake City location
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police say stabbed a stranger who was sitting on a downtown park bench Saturday has been booked into jail. Suspect Mario Fresques — who turned 32 Sunday (today), his probable cause statement says — was booked on two charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
Suspect at large after aggravated kidnapping in Midvale area
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) reports that a suspect is at large after an alleged aggravated kidnapping in the Midvale area. Lt. Lord, UPD, says that detectives were able to identify the man, who is known by police due to his extensive criminal record. The suspect is currently wanted for aggravated […]
Gephardt Daily
Suspected DUI driver arrested after fleeing scene of Redwood Rd. auto-pedestrian crash, SLCPD says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly fled the scene of a serious accident in Salt Lake City. Police were called to the scene, near 528 S. Redwood Road, at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. “Upon investigation,...
SLCPD, SWAT arrest barricaded Domestic Violence suspect
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has made an arrest of a 35-year-old man after he barricaded himself in a Highland home, causing SWAT to be dispatched to the scene. From Friday evening into Saturday morning, SLCPD’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators reportedly spent several hours trying to safely take […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
Head-on crash in Uintah requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with minor injuries
UINTAH, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries following a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Uintah. Several agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on 6600 South just west of U.S. 89, according to a Facebook post from the Weber Fire District. At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Gephardt Daily
Domestic violence suspect identified by police after overnight SWAT standoff in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have identified a man taken into custody after a multi-hour SWAT operation based on a report of domestic violence. The suspect is 35-year-old Andrew Taylor. The investigation started at 11:52 p.m. Friday when a call...
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
Gephardt Daily
Man surrenders peacefully following 5-hour standoff with police in Highland
HIGHLAND, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 25-year-old man surrendered peacefully Friday evening after barricading himself inside a Highland home for more than five hours. The standoff began about 1 p.m. when Lone Peak police responded to reports of a man allegedly assaulting family members...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Valley man charged with assault after stabbing roommate in back
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a 25-year-old man charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the West Valley Police Evan Griffith, 25, allegedly stabbed his unidentified roommate with a small pocket knife. The two – who police say have both been […]
Gephardt Daily
UPD seek aggravated kidnapping suspect spotted in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department seeks an aggravated kidnapping suspect on the run. The man was encountered just after 6 p.m. Friday driving in the Midvale area where officers recognized him, UPD Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily, adding “He’s well known to police. He has a long criminal record.”
ksl.com
2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Domestic violence suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police arrested a domestic violence suspect early Saturday morning after he barricaded himself in a Salt Lake City home.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police tell drivers to slow down after high-impact crash on 300 West
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 65-year-old man was injured Saturday morning in a high-speed collision in Salt Lake City. Dispatch received multiple calls at about 8:42 a.m., including reports of a mangled SUV. Officers responded to the scene, at 800 North and 300 West.
KSLTV
Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting
OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
Lindon Police request community help locating suspects
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department (LPD) is asking for community assistance in locating two individuals reportedly involved in multiple crimes. The agency says the two men were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V that is maroon in color with damage to the front end. According to LPD, the two suspects have been […]
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho State Trooper Who Was Struck by Vehicle Earlier This Month Out of ICU, Continues to Make 'Remarkable' Progress
IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho State Police Trooper who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month continues to make remarkable progress. According to the latest update from the ISP, Sgt. Wendler was recently moved out of ICU and is able to walk short distances. "He...
ksl.com
Park City High coach, student face charges in physical confrontation
PARK CITY — The head coach for the Park City High School girls tennis team is facing criminal charges accusing her of being in a heated confrontation with a player that became physical. Lani M. Wilcox, 62, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in Summit County's 3rd District...
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
Gephardt Daily
Juvenile male in extremely critical condition after Midvale shooting; police say it may be gang-related
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are on the scene Thursday night of what they believe is a possible gang-related shooting. Officers were first called to investigate reports of shots fired near 648 W. Wasatch St. around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a...
Comments / 0