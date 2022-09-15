It'll certainly feel like the last Sunday of summer. Expect highs this afternoon in the mid 80s with bright skies. Humidity is up a touch today as well, although it's well below the oppressive range.Heading out for a bonus beach day? Please be safe - there's a high risk of rip currents along the south shore.Tonight, a few showers are possible, mainly after sunset up near the Catskills. Elsewhere is just partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.The unseasonable warmth continues Monday with temps even a little higher... mid to upper 80s!The morning is fine, but we'll bring in a risk of some showers or a t-storm by late afternoon. The best chance of seeing an isolated strong to severe storm is N&W of the city.If you're a fall weather lover, hang in there. A strong cold front will move through sometime on Thursday, ushering in our coolest air of the season yet by Friday.Highs likely will only be in the 60s toward next weekend.Have a great Sunday!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO