actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Latoya Dotson | Founder & Executive Director of Pink Savvy Inc. Brad Glover | General Manager at BABALU - East Memphis. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law...
actionnews5.com
Life Together Final Escape program hosting ceremony
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life Together Final Escape program will host a graduation ceremony for male and female ex-offenders. The program consists of 16 class sessions designed to help them stay out of prison and transition them back into society and with their families. There are 34 graduates in the...
actionnews5.com
Local businesses prepare for 34th annual Cooper-Young Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ highly anticipated 34th annual Cooper-Young Festival kicks off on Saturday. Each year, the outdoor festival is hosted by the Cooper-Young Business Association in the Midtown community. Not only do residents look forward to this event each year, but local businesses say they’re gearing up...
actionnews5.com
34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year. Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors. Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected...
momcollective.com
Memphis Mom Co | Pumpkin Patch Guide 2022
It’s pumpkin patch season! We’ve put together a list of places to get your pumpkins and celebrate all the wonders of fall. Not all are officially pumpkin patches, but they have loads of gourds and seasonal items to make any autumn-obsessed mom swoon. Big Jim’s “Punkin” Patch Oak...
actionnews5.com
Community Summit regarding violence in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Community Summit discussed solutions after the past weeks of violence in Memphis. Church leaders and county and state officials came together to discuss the crime problem at the Greater Temple Church. The goal was to provide resources and bring families together. A U.S. Attorney of...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: CancerBlows Special
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This 30-minute special is dedicated to CancerBlows. An annual event once spearheaded by the late Ryan Anthony, famed trumpeter. Now, his widow, Niki, continues it in his honor raising funds to support cancer research. In this episode, hear from Ryan’s friends, acclaimed musicians in Memphis and abroad, about the impact this event will have on the Mid-South and beyond.
Memphis International Flea Market brings opportunities for small businesses for our Hispanic community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When we Celebrate Memphis, we also celebrate our diversity. Memphis has a growing Hispanic community that is supportive of individual goals and opportunities. ABC24 visited the Memphis International Flea Market just north of Nutbush where business is booming for our Hispanic community. When the gates to...
actionnews5.com
Shelby Count Clerk Offices closing to catch up on backlog
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, all Shelby County Clerks Offices will be closed to the public in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets. This came after a public backlash against the offices and County Clerk Wanda...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
localmemphis.com
Above ground garden coming to North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kathy Temple, the executive director of the Douglass Redevelopment Corporation, is leading the charge in the fight against food insecurity. The Douglass Redevelopment Corporation broke ground on a community garden Tuesday. "There's a negative narrative that surrounds North Memphis and the Douglass community that we're changing,"...
actionnews5.com
City Council on highway patrol increase of recruiting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement is recruiting in parts of the Mid-South after an increase in crime. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Memphis Police Department are looking for men and women to be recruited. “Looking for any type of experience, law enforcement officers, police officers, Shelby County Sheriff’s...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A view of Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Ex-girlfriend, youth advocate add to picture of accused mass murderer. Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
lakelandcurrents.com
Owners Box and Other Retail at Lakeland Town Square Opening Soon
Many ask about the opening of The Owners Box, what appears will be the first full-service restaurant to open in Lakeland in quite a while. The owners, who are Lakeland residents, are excited to open as soon as possible. They are wrapping up inspections over the next few weeks among other necessary electrical, air, heat, and plumbing functions before they put on the finishing touches. When it’s done, it will certainly be a hub for gatherings, events, Saturday football and much more.
WREG
Seven local ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’ honored for performance
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Seven of those schools are located in Shelby County. They...
Man critical after wreck in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was sent to the hospital Saturday night after a wreck in the Raleigh neighborhood. Police arrived around 7 p.m. and found a one-vehicle crash on Raleigh Lagrange and Beverly Hill. A 34-year-old man was transported to from Methodist to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said this is now […]
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
actionnews5.com
Makeda’s to re-open shop 10 months after Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies is set to re-open its shop on Airways Boulevard 10 months after Young Dolph was shot and killed outside the store. Young Dolph was killed at the age of 36 in November 2021 while he was visiting the cookie shop. “We...
Déjà vu? Shelby County Clerk’s Office again turns away taxpayers ahead of weeklong closure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Same story, different day. Taxpayers say they were once again turned away from the Shelby County Clerk’s Office on Mullins Station on the Friday before a weeklong closure of the office. “I have been trying to renew tags since the end of June,” said Shannon...
Community Summit seeks to reduce violent crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime won the agenda at the Better Community Summit. Both religious and criminal justice leaders focused on creating solutions to curb violent acts in local neighborhoods. “The work ain’t up here; the work is out there,” DeAndre Brown exclaimed as he addressed an attentive audience from...
