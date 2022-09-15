Many ask about the opening of The Owners Box, what appears will be the first full-service restaurant to open in Lakeland in quite a while. The owners, who are Lakeland residents, are excited to open as soon as possible. They are wrapping up inspections over the next few weeks among other necessary electrical, air, heat, and plumbing functions before they put on the finishing touches. When it’s done, it will certainly be a hub for gatherings, events, Saturday football and much more.

LAKELAND, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO