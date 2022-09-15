ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Struggling to pay for phone or internet? This federal program might be able to help

By The Olympian staff
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2Y2o_0hwy1dJr00

If you are struggling to pay for your phone or internet, a federal telecommunications discount program can help you stay connected, a news release from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission says.

The federal Lifeline program offers eligible low-income participants a $9.25 monthly discount on broadband, up to $5.25 off telephone, and an additional $25 per month off for residents on Tribal lands.

Benefits are limited to one discount per household, according to the news release.

Customers already eligible for certain public assistance programs, such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are eligible for Lifeline discounts.

Consumers also may be eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program , which offers a monthly discount on broadband service of up to $30 per eligible household (or up to $75 per eligible household on Tribal lands).

To apply for Lifeline benefits, use the National Verifier centralized application system to verify your eligibility or recertify annually. If you need assistance when applying, use the “ Companies Near Me ” tool to locate a Lifeline service provider near you.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Internet#Medicaid#National Verifier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
3K+
Followers
127
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy