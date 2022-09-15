Struggling to pay for phone or internet? This federal program might be able to help

If you are struggling to pay for your phone or internet, a federal telecommunications discount program can help you stay connected, a news release from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission says.

The federal Lifeline program offers eligible low-income participants a $9.25 monthly discount on broadband, up to $5.25 off telephone, and an additional $25 per month off for residents on Tribal lands.

Benefits are limited to one discount per household, according to the news release.

Customers already eligible for certain public assistance programs, such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are eligible for Lifeline discounts.

Consumers also may be eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program , which offers a monthly discount on broadband service of up to $30 per eligible household (or up to $75 per eligible household on Tribal lands).

To apply for Lifeline benefits, use the National Verifier centralized application system to verify your eligibility or recertify annually. If you need assistance when applying, use the “ Companies Near Me ” tool to locate a Lifeline service provider near you.