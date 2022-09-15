Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
3 RI schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools
The U.S. Department of Education released this year's list of National Blue Ribbon schools, and three Rhode Island schools made the list among 297 in the country.
rinewstoday.com
Smithfield: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Task Force invites reports on concerning behaviors
Smithfield issues “An invitation for citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community”. The Smithfield Town Council has created a “Community Concerns Form” for filing of complaints from community members about activity in the town. It has also appointed the SMITHFIELD DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION TASK FORCE and invites citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community. This step came from hate speech spray painted on a bike/walking path.
newportthisweek.com
Library Community Forums
What does the Middletown Public Library mean to you? How well does it serve your educational, recreational and cultural needs? What would you like it to be?. Here is your chance to have your voice heard. Attend a forum and tell how you use the library and most importantly, your vision of services the library should or should not offer in the coming years.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford residents band together to show their true colors in act of kindess
“Juan and his family were overwhelmed with joy and very grateful and thanked everyone involved. The real credit belongs to👉 Lisa White, 👉City Council President Ian Abreu, and👉 Kathleen Prefontaine for the donations which allowed 7 children to receive brand-new sneakers and socks. They didn’t want recognition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
North Kingstown Town Council meeting turns divisive amidst ‘litter box’ allegations
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Town Council fielded concerns of allegations in the district that were brought to the public’s attention last week by Councilwoman Mary Brimer. Brimer told ABC 6 News last week that parents in the district have reported litter boxes in school...
mybackyardnews.com
PROVIDENCE: AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN
I’m writing today with exciting updates on our work to advance American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects in the City of Providence. This summer, we have kicked off quite a few new programs and projects!. First, we announced a series of programs intended to connect individuals with needed legal...
ABC6.com
Woonsocket City Council votes to hire outside counsel to investigate mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket City Council voted unanimously to hire outside counsel to investigate Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt during an emergency meeting Monday. Earlier this month, City Councilor Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor. The complaint was made up of nine different charges where Sierra said...
ecori.org
Organic Hemp Farm in Hopkinton First of its Kind in Rhode Island Cannabis Industry
HOPKINTON, R.I. — Among the horse barns and turf fields of South County lies an agricultural endeavor looking to provide high-quality cannabis crops that won’t get you high. Lovewell Farms, Rhode Island’s only certified-organic hemp farm, produces a wide range of cannabidoil (CBD) products under a model of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Firefighter honored at national Fallen Firefighter Ceremony
“How do we honor our fallen? We vow to fight every day to make a difference for the generations that come after us – to make a difference for kids like Nash, whose grandad Russell Horn was a New Bedford, MA firefighter for more than 30 years. Russ died...
People report being hit by projectiles in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night. Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side. At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
RI reports 1st human case of West Nile virus
The health department said a person in their 70s from Providence County contracted the virus and has been hospitalized after starting to experience symptoms nearly three weeks ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoLocalProv
The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan
Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
Newport Pell Bridge to get $82.5M in upgrades
New England’s longest suspension bridge which connects Newport to Jamestown is getting a major upgrade.
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
rinewstoday.com
Mayor-elect Smiley on Hope St. bike path: “If the business owners & residents don’t want it…
Providence mayoral candidates were very involved with the potential trial of the Hope Street Bike Path. In a congratulatory interview with the winner – incoming Mayor Brett Smiley – WPRO’s Gene Valicenti grilled the new Mayor on several topics – one of which was Bike Paths and the Hope Street “trial”.
Memorial grows after death of 2 teens in Attleboro
Police have so far only identified the victims as two male teenagers from Attleboro.
Woonsocket’s Autumnfest Parade still accepting floats
Whether you're with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, a sports team, dance studio, or other organization, there is still time to enter a float in the parade.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Fire Chief Suspended
Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery has been suspended with pay since August 4. The Reporter has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Lowery by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime. It has been heavily redacted. “During the period of your administrative leave, you are not to perform any duties of...
Comments / 1