ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rinewstoday.com

Smithfield: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Task Force invites reports on concerning behaviors

Smithfield issues “An invitation for citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community”. The Smithfield Town Council has created a “Community Concerns Form” for filing of complaints from community members about activity in the town. It has also appointed the SMITHFIELD DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION TASK FORCE and invites citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community. This step came from hate speech spray painted on a bike/walking path.
SMITHFIELD, RI
newportthisweek.com

Library Community Forums

What does the Middletown Public Library mean to you? How well does it serve your educational, recreational and cultural needs? What would you like it to be?. Here is your chance to have your voice heard. Attend a forum and tell how you use the library and most importantly, your vision of services the library should or should not offer in the coming years.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Health
Newport, RI
Education
State
Rhode Island State
mybackyardnews.com

PROVIDENCE: AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN

I’m writing today with exciting updates on our work to advance American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects in the City of Providence. This summer, we have kicked off quite a few new programs and projects!. First, we announced a series of programs intended to connect individuals with needed legal...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Woonsocket City Council votes to hire outside counsel to investigate mayor

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket City Council voted unanimously to hire outside counsel to investigate Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt during an emergency meeting Monday. Earlier this month, City Councilor Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor. The complaint was made up of nine different charges where Sierra said...
WOONSOCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Department Of Education#Student Services#K12#Thompson Middle School
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

People report being hit by projectiles in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night.  Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side.  At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
GoLocalProv

The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan

Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Fire Chief Suspended

Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery has been suspended with pay since August 4. The Reporter has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Lowery by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime. It has been heavily redacted. “During the period of your administrative leave, you are not to perform any duties of...
SEEKONK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy