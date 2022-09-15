Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that state agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages and tribal governments throughout New York State can now apply for new funding to support initiatives designed to boost resiliency and mitigate the effects of climate change, including the threats of flash flooding, wildfires and hurricanes. This year, FEMA will make up to $2.295 billion available to states through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program and up to $800 million through the Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program. As September marks National Preparedness Month, Governor Hochul also encouraged New Yorkers to assess their own personal preparedness so they can remain safe before, during and after a disaster.

