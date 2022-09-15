Read full article on original website
Southern Tier Farmers Await Federal Debt Relief Action
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is urging the United States Department of Agriculture to act quickly on a part of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act that would provide over three-billion dollars in economic relief for small farms. Gillibrand, along with fellow Democrat, 18th District Congressman Sean Patrick...
Facing irate taxpayers, 2 Central NY towns drop efforts to keep property assessments current
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year. The town boards in Lysander and Van Buren voted recently to stop reassessing every...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: New York to send checks worth up to $270 by next month
Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect to receive a $270 stimulus check sometime over the next month as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to combat inflation in the state. The stimulus payments are part of a $475 million tax relief program that was unveiled by New...
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
Warning: Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scams Hit New York State
Almost as soon as federal student loan debt relief was announced, the scams have started. New York State officials are warning consumers that criminals are using the debt relief plan to steal money and personal information by impersonating government agencies promising immediate loan relief. Word of the scams also comes...
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?
Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
Study Ranks New York as Best State for Teachers
As the school year gets started focus has returned to how fairly teachers are treated for their work, and a new study ranked New York as the best state for teachers. The study, done by WalletHub, ranked each state by a variety of factors covering both teacher compensation and each state's investment in their students. New York ranked in the top half of all categories and finished above Utah, Virginia, Florida and Washington for the top spot as most teacher-friendly.
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
New York Disposing of Over 700,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer
According to a report by Greg Floyd of WRGB, New York has contracted a company to dispose of over 700,000 gallons of unused and expired hand sanitizer being kept on an old airport runway. In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer seemed to be worth its weight...
New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart
Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
longisland.com
NY State Accepting Applications for Over $3 Billion in Federal Funding to Boost Resiliency, Mitigate Impacts of Climate Change
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that state agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages and tribal governments throughout New York State can now apply for new funding to support initiatives designed to boost resiliency and mitigate the effects of climate change, including the threats of flash flooding, wildfires and hurricanes. This year, FEMA will make up to $2.295 billion available to states through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program and up to $800 million through the Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program. As September marks National Preparedness Month, Governor Hochul also encouraged New Yorkers to assess their own personal preparedness so they can remain safe before, during and after a disaster.
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
WKTV
Unused hand sanitizer on the move
More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
Beloved New York Baked Beans Selling For Crazy Money Online
When I shop, it looks about the same way. For instance, the last time I shopped I bought macaroni salad, cinnamon Life cereal, package of hot dogs and can of baked beans (so I could I have my franks-n-beans). I paid a $1.87 for my can of beans so you...
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
What’s Hiding at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in New York?
Deep water is terrifying. Hell, I can hardly even swim in a pool without imagining something reaching up from below to grab me. Backyard pools are one thing, but lakes are in a league of their own. With hundreds of feet of murky depth, there's no telling what secrets they're...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
