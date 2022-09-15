Read full article on original website
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin
Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
stillrealtous.com
Popular Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
In the world of professional wrestling interesting gimmicks come and go, and it looks like one highly talked about character may have made his last appearance on WWE programming. PWInsider is reporting that Ezekiel is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. It was noted that Elias replaced Ezekiel on...
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Believes Her Match With Charlotte at WrestleMania 38 Will Be a “Cult Classic”
Ronda Rousey addressed her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 38 in a video blog that she posted on her YouTube channel. Rousey said the following:. “You know what? The first time I watched the match, it was on my phone with the sound off when I was trying to put Po to sleep. She was feeding. And I was like, ‘Hmm.’ Then I watched it again later and was like, ‘Huh!’ And I think it’s going to be like one of those cult classic matches. It’s going to be like The Labyrinth of matches. You know? When it first came out, everyone was like, ‘What the hell? Why does David Bowie have a giant codpiece and talking to our children?’ But then later, you realize something awesome about it every time and it kind of makes it one of your favorite movies ever. And, you know, I sometimes need to watch it and sing ‘You Remind Me Of The Babe.’ […] That’s what I feel like that match. Every time you watch it, you’ll catch something new about it. I think re-watchability is something that is very important in movies. The Labyrinth, case in point.”
PWMania
Max Dupri Continues to Tease Gimmick Change
It would appear that the current Maximum Male Models gimmick is getting close to its inevitable end. On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Max and Maxxine Dupri introduced Mace and Mansoor. They were going to model the Back to School collection this week, but Braun Strowman attacked them instead.
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves On What The Usos Told Him About Bringing Solo Sikoa Into The Bloodline
Solo Sikoa won't be getting any special treatment backstage or on the road despite his relation to Roman Reigns and the Usos, at least according to WWE commentator Corey Graves. Graves spoke on the "After the Bell" podcast about an airport conversation between himself and Jimmy and Jey Uso regarding their brother and his recent debut.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On WWE's Plan For Logan Paul And Roman Reigns
Plans for Logan Paul on WWE TV appear to be much bigger than fans anticipated. Paul has been taking aim at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as of late and is scheduled to appear on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown" to address what's next for him. It looks like we already have an answer.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/19/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be broadcast live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The main event for tonight’s RAW will feature WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending his title against Seth Rollins. Additionally, the match between Austin Theory and Kevin Owens has been announced.
PWMania
Spoiler: New Champion Crowned at MLW Super Series Tapings
On Sunday night, Major League Wrestling’s Super Series TV tapings were held in Atlanta, Georgia. During the tapings, Shun Skywalker defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW World Middleweight Championship. Reed defeated Tajiri to win the championship at Blood and Thunder on January 21, 2022, and he retained the...
PWMania
How Vince McMahon Reacted to Chris Jericho Signing With AEW
During a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the rise of the AEW brand and made the following comments regarding WWE. “I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah, he said, ‘can you get out of it?’. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can’t ask me these questions!’”
PWMania
Two WarGames Matches Set for WWE Survivor Series 2022
WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that this year’s WWE Survivor Series will feature not one but two different WarGames matches during an interview with The Ringer. Triple H said, “We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of...
411mania.com
WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown
The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).
PWMania
WWE Plays “White Rabbit” at Live Event as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Speculation Continues
The WWE performed “White Rabbit” for the second night in a row as part of their show. As was mentioned earlier, WWE lowered the lights and played the song during a commercial break at SmackDown on Friday night in Anaheim. They did once again on Saturday night at a live event in Bakersfield, California.
PWMania
Mystery Surrounding WWE’s “White Rabbit” Has Possibly Been Solved
It would appear that the mystery of the “White Rabbit” has been solved. The song “White Rabbit” was played in the arena on Friday night when SmackDown was taking a break for commercials. The song has been continuously played at live events that WWE has held over the weekend.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for Today’s TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW Event
Today, GCW hosts their TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW event from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, which is located in Merseyside, England, UK. The show is scheduled to air on FITE at 2:30 PM EDT. The following is on the card:. * Robbie X (TNT) vs. Blake Christian (GCW)
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns after beating The Miz at SummerSlam
Social media and WWE superstar Logan Paul is bringing his unique brand to WWE SmackDown. Paul steps foot in a WWE ring on Friday for the first time since defeating The Miz at SummerSlam. The action kicks off inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California, at 8 p.m. ET. WWE is...
411mania.com
Impact News: Good Brothers Have Last Match In Impact, Mike Bailey Retains X-Division Title, Violent By Design Expands
– Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured the Good Brothers’ last match in the promotion for now. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows faced The Motor City Machine Guns in the main event of last night’s show, with the latter team coming out ahead. After the match, the two teams embraced and celebrated together:
