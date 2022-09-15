ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, GA

WMAZ

Dodge County man shoots, kills neighbor's father over animal fight

EASTMAN, Ga. — Investigators say a 71-year-old Dodge County man shot and killed a neighbor's family member after the neighbor’s dog allegedly attacked the elderly man’s cat Friday night. Sheriff Brian Robinson says 47-year-old John David Ussery had just arrived to his son’s home on 907 Telfair...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man wanted for aggravated assault after shooting on Josey High campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. 19-year-old Jamel Robinson is wanted in connection with a shooting on the Josey High School campus Saturday evening.
Aiken Standard

Georgia man killed in Aiken County crash

A Georgia man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Aiken County. Paul E. Marsh Jr., 45, of Martinez, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma after his vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch along the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road Sunday afternoon.
WRDW-TV

RCSO looking for suspect in Josey High School shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting Saturday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school...
13WMAZ

1 dead, and 1 hurt in traffic accident on Pio Nono Avenue

A man is dead, and a woman is hurt after a collision at the intersection on Pio Nono Avenue with Rocky Creek Road. The call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center before 12:30 a.m. Reports say a Mercedes SUV was driving southbound on Pio Nono Avenue when the woman driving...
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were arrested on Friday following a raid on a home in North Augusta. North Augusta Public Safety said they served a narcotics search Warrant on the 200 block of Harvester Drive using light and sound distractions. After serving the warrant, police said they...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
CBS 46

16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
The Georgia Sun

24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
13WMAZ

23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
13WMAZ

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000-block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified the...
wgxa.tv

Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

