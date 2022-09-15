Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Dodge County man shoots, kills neighbor's father over animal fight
EASTMAN, Ga. — Investigators say a 71-year-old Dodge County man shot and killed a neighbor's family member after the neighbor’s dog allegedly attacked the elderly man’s cat Friday night. Sheriff Brian Robinson says 47-year-old John David Ussery had just arrived to his son’s home on 907 Telfair...
wfxg.com
Man wanted for aggravated assault after shooting on Josey High campus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. 19-year-old Jamel Robinson is wanted in connection with a shooting on the Josey High School campus Saturday evening.
Georgia man killed in Aiken County crash
A Georgia man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Aiken County. Paul E. Marsh Jr., 45, of Martinez, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma after his vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch along the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road Sunday afternoon.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Josey Homecoming shooting
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help in finding Jamel Robinson. Robinson is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime in reference to a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at […]
WRDW-TV
RCSO looking for suspect in Josey High School shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting Saturday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said Jamel Robinson, 19, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school...
1 dead, and 1 hurt in traffic accident on Pio Nono Avenue
A man is dead, and a woman is hurt after a collision at the intersection on Pio Nono Avenue with Rocky Creek Road. The call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center before 12:30 a.m. Reports say a Mercedes SUV was driving southbound on Pio Nono Avenue when the woman driving...
WRDW-TV
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were arrested on Friday following a raid on a home in North Augusta. North Augusta Public Safety said they served a narcotics search Warrant on the 200 block of Harvester Drive using light and sound distractions. After serving the warrant, police said they...
CBS 46
16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
Columbus woman indicted for helping FBI shooting suspect evade police
MACON — A federal grand jury seated in Macon has returned a four-count indictment charging a Columbus woman with helping a wanted person evade law enforcement and making false statements to authorities following the shooting at an FBI agent last month. A federal indictment was returned charging Derijuana Porter,...
23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000-block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified the...
WRDW-TV
Two arrested in connection to ‘shots fired’ call at Laney High football game
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to “shots fired” at Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium on Friday. Roosevelt Demmons, 17, from Thomson Georgia, and Santana Mance, 17, from Dearing Georgia were arrested by BOE officers in connection to the case. Both were charged...
16-year-old dead after Tuesday night shooting, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — A 16-year-old is dead after being shot late Tuesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened on the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Sep. 13. Upon arrival, deputies found him unresponsive. He was transported to an...
Contraband smuggling via drone on the rise in Central Georgia prisons
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — As technology evolves, so does crime. The Washington County Sheriff's office says the newest form of crime gaining popularity in recent years is sneaking contraband into prisons by drone. Their most recent arrest happened last weekend. "If they can't throw them physically over the fence, they'll...
Several students pepper sprayed to break up fight at Burke County High School
Burke County Sheriff's Office and EMA responded to a fight at Burke County High School on Friday where several students got pepper sprayed.
Man to serve 2 consecutive life sentences in Mill Street stabbing death
A man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in the deadly stabbing of a 40-year-old Augusta man back in November of 2018.
Man pleads guilty to arson for encouraging his girlfriend to kill her family in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An Oregon man admitted to encouraging his girlfriend to set a fire in Monroe County that killed her mother and brother. Kaleo Pangelinan pled guilty on Monday to First-Degree Arson, according to Leslie Tilson. In February 2020, a fire killed Tasha Vandiver and 21-year-old Gerald...
'Anything else just helps': Monroe County implements license plate-reading cameras to solve crimes
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are now able to take photos of your license plate with their new roadside cameras. Monroe joins other Central Georgia counties like Houston, Bibb, and Baldwin in installing those cameras. The goal is to solve burglaries, locate fugitives, and crack other crimes.
wgxa.tv
Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
