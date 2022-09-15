Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Bluebird Bio Stock Today?
Bluebird Bio Inc BLUE shares are trading lower Monday. The stock initially surged in premarket trading following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's accelerated approval of SKYSONA, but it turned sharply lower at the open. On Friday, Bluebird announced that SKYSONA was granted accelerated approval from the FDA to slow...
Virios Therapeutics Shares Tank After Failing Fibromyalgia Study
Virios Therapeutics Inc's VIRI shares crashed after its FORTRESS Phase 2b trial of IMC-1 antiviral combination therapy for fibromyalgia failed to meet the primary endpoint. Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues. Overall, the FORTRESS study did not achieve statistical...
