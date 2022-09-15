Read full article on original website
Getting hotter, with spotty storms moving through briefly
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a few fronts moving through at times in this First Alert 8-Day Planner, at least one brings a better coverage in rain. We’re starting this week with a warm front’s spotty storms and increasing heat and humidity!. Join us on the WVLT...
Sunny and warm heading into Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine has been abundant to start the weekend and that looks to continue as we head into our Sunday and much of next week with high pressure in control. Temperatures will fall through the overnight and that will leave us starting out in the lower 60s for Sunday morning before sunshine returns and quickly warms us for the afternoon.
Feeling more like summer. but cooler weather isn’t far away
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Plenty of sunshine around for the weekend and that will continue into the new week as well as it’ll feel more like summer at times. The first day of Fall arrives for Thursday and a front looks to bring changes just in time for the end of he week.
Staying warm and dry through the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve almost made it to the weekend, and it should be a pleasant time to get outside. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoons with temperatures reaching into the 80s. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
How to beat Florida off the field
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee faces off against Florida on Saturday, but people are able to beat the Gators and spread some Volunteer spirit off the field. MEDIC is hosting its annual blood drive competition against a Florida blood bank, LifeSouth Blood Center, to see who can collect the most blood.
Business as usual after Smoky Mountain Air Show
Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
Opening Line Has Vols as Two Score Favorite Over Florida
The opening line for No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee has been released, and Vegas has the Vols as a 10-point favorite. Circa Sports released the opening line on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee is currently 3-0 against the spread this season after posting a subpar 4-8 record last year. ...
Neyland Stadium will be checkered for Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced that the Southeastern Conference opener football game against Florida on Saturday will be checkered. Checkered refers to each section being broken up by color. For example, one section will wear orange and the next will wear white and so on. This...
National rental prices start to fall - not the case in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in more than a year-and-a-half, the average rent across America went down, but East Tennessee may not see that same trend anytime soon. It’s no secret that the price to rent an apartment in Knoxville has been rising, causing pain in people’s...
Hundreds pour into Pigeon Forge with antique cars for Fall Rod Run, ending on Saturday
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A popular three-day event in Pigeon Forge is underway, bringing hundreds of people out with antique cars for the fall Rod Run. Participants of the event will compete for a variety of awards, including cars in the top 25 of the show and the ultimate five cars that stood out from the rest. There are hundreds of cars to be seen in total, ranging widely in the year, make, model and color.
Just In: Vols Climb Again in Polls After Akron Rout
Four teams in front of Tennessee dropped games in week three of the college football season, while the Vols routed Akron 63-6 in front of a capacity crowd. Following Saturday, the Vols continue their surge up the polls after starting the season unranked. Tennessee is now ranked No.11 in the coaches ...
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Knoxville 2022
The historic city of Knoxville has been constantly reinventing itself, and in the process has acquired something that will appeal to everyone. Railroad, history and civil war buffs will find plenty in the city’s heritage, museums and historic sites to keep them busy, and outdoors enthusiasts will be within easy reach of the Great Smoky Mountains.
11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)
Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
Paraglider crash in East Tennessee leaves one person hurt
Morristown, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is hurt after their paraglider crashed in East Tennessee. The crash happened Thursday just after 9 a.m. The Morristown Fire Department and Morristown Police responded quickly to the scene of the accident. First responders found one person at the wreck and transported them...
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown development is wanted and needed by business owners in Maryville. “I feel like downtown now is starting to come around,” Roost owner Paula Osborn said, “I’m tired of seeing, you know, store fronts that are closed up and things that aren’t beautiful and I think people are kind of put off by that.”
Man and child dead after fire near Mechanicsville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have died after a fire near Mechanicsville, Knoxville Fire Department officials said. KFD crews put out flames at a home on Mississippi Avenue early Monday morning. Crews responded to the North Knoxville home just before 3:30 a.m. to a call of two people possibly...
‘GatlinBURGER’ week to kick off, celebrate hamburgers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This coming week, Gatlinburg has gone all out for the American class: the hamburger. Calling it, GatlinBURGER week, the city has 18 different restaurants participating in the event. The public is invited to try at least three different burgers throughout the week and decide which restaurant had the best creation.
LIVE THREAD | Vols lead Zips 42-0 in the 3rd
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a hard-fought road win over Pitt last weekend, No. 15 Tennessee returns home to host Akron on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium. The Vols are hoping to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 and will look to remain unbeaten against opponents from the current Mid-American Conference.
Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her. Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her...
Vols win, you win | Here’s how to get free Dunkin Donuts coffee Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Go Vols! Dunkin Donuts is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to celebrate Tennessee’s recent victory over Akron. The offer is valid on Sunday, Sept. 18, at participating restaurants in Tennessee, according to a release. The promotion is limited to one per customer...
