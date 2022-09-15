Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Daphne
Have you ever seen those bumper stickers that read, “my dog is smarter than your honor student?” Well, Daphne might just be. She is not only incredibly smart, but she is very willing to learn and picks up commands and tricks quickly … and she’s a puppy.
KOLO TV Reno
Barn Dance at Ferrari Farms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun night at the farm! After the success of its first Barn Dance last month, Ferrari Farms will be hosting another one. The event takes place on Saturday, September 24 at the farm on Mill Street in Reno and will feature music and dancing, fire pits, drink vendors and more.
KOLO TV Reno
Aces, River Cats Series, Returns to Reno on Sunday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - Sunday’s contest will be played at Greater Nevada Field after the postponement and movement of the first five games between the Reno Aces and Sacramento River Cats due to poor air quality around Reno. Sunday’s game will have gates open to the public at...
2news.com
More Than 350 Supporters Expected at JDRF One Walk in Sparks
The event, organized by a group of volunteers from MicroMetl, is expected to attract more than 350 supporters representing local businesses, families, schools, and other organizations. The event is one of more than 100 community JDRF One Walks nationwide that brings together hundreds of thousands of people each year who...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
KOLO TV Reno
Saturday’s Aces, River Cats game relocated to Sacramento
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Saturday’s game between the Reno Aces and the Sacramento River Cats has been moved to Sacramento due to poor air quality. The game will now be played at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, with the first pitch set for noon. The contest will be...
KOLO TV Reno
911 Education
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When calling in an emergency, every second counts. Do you know how to most effectively communicate with a 911 dispatcher? Erin Yeung, Supervisor with Reno Public Safety Dispatch, visited KOLO 8 to offer helpful tips to the public about what to expect and the most critical information to give when calling 911.
KOLO TV Reno
Two buildings lost in Stead fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire crews from the city of Reno and Stead airport responded to a building on fire in the 14000 block of Mount Vida Street about 3:52 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters were putting out flames on the outside and inside of a building as a KOLO 8 News Now photographer arrived. Initial reports were that the fire started on the exterior of one building and spread to a nearby building.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks location among 56 store closures announced by Bed Bath & Beyond
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks location is among 56 store closures announced by retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. The store at 195 Los Altos Pkwy. was included on a list released Thursday. The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and...
KOLO TV Reno
Local livestock feel the impact of poor air quality too
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here at the Pair of Aces Stables located in the historic Silver Circle Ranch, the arena is seeing no activity. Jumps and obstacles are idle. It’s not because there are no horses or riders. To the contrary the animals are literally on stall rest. That’s...
KOLO TV Reno
TMWA expands Forest Stewardship Program on Mt. Rose to protect watershed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Water Authorities (TMWA) Forest Stewardship Program on the Mt. Rose Fan has been extended for another year. While TMWA’s initial partnership was directly with the USFS, the private sector is now supporting the program as well, with retail chain REI joining on. Over...
FOX Reno
Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
KOLO TV Reno
Both suspects in Lassen County home burglary arrested
DOYLE, Calif.. (KOLO) -10:45 P.M. UPDATE: The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office said both burglary suspects have been arrested. About 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a deputy saw the truck used in the Doyle burglary in the Herlong area. While approaching that vehicle, a deputy saw a person in another truck that matched the person in the doorbell security photograph, the sheriff’s office said.
2news.com
WCSD to Hold Hiring Event This Saturday
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is hosting a hiring event for a variety of jobs this Saturday in Sparks. Full- and part time positions are available. The event happens Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Procter Hug High School at 3530 Sullivan Lane. WCSD says...
2news.com
Dozens Against Potential Lease Of Paradise Park
The City of Reno is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit. The City is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit, but not all community members are on board.
KOLO TV Reno
Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close. Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.
Sierra Sun
Mosquito Fire 34% contained; Showers, snow – no smoke – in forecast through Wednesday
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Colder temperatures, good humidity recovery, and precipitation arrived overnight helping firefighters make substantial progress with containment on the Mosquito Fire. Air quality is good around Lake Tahoe on Sunday and, after having some smoke issues earlier in the morning, conditions are improving in Truckee where fire.airnow.gov...
2news.com
Rain Chances, Cooler Temperatures, and Less Smoke
After several days of poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire, Reno’s air quality will be much better on Sunday. An area of low pressure will drop into northern California Saturday night, and give the region a chance for rain through Wednesday. The majority of the rain will fall along the western side of the Sierra, but some light to moderate rain will fall in the valley too. A change in wind direction will also help to clear the air. Places like Stead, Cold Springs, and the North Valleys could still see some haze Sunday, but the air quality will be much better in the majority of the region, including around Lake Tahoe. Enough rain will fall over the Mosquito Fire to help fire fighting efforts, but it won’t be enough to put it out completely.
