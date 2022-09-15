ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Cardi B Pleads Guilty to 2018 Strip Club Attack

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npmd8_0hwxzQGQ00

Cardi B has accepted a plea deal regarding the 2018 strip club incident in which the rapper was charged for allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders, sisters Jade and Baddie Gi, at Angels Strip Club in Queens, N.Y.

Cardi pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges, for third-degree assault and reckless endangerment, and has been punished to 15 days of community service. However, the original indictment included 12 charges, including two felonies. All 10 of the remaining charges were dismissed.

The sisters claim that Cardi believed Jade had slept with her husband — Offset of Migos, who were performing at the club that night — and ordered her staff to throw bottles and chairs at them. They also claim Cardi threw at least one bottle at them. A source close to the rapper described the attack as “spontaneous” and says it began after someone threw a drink, adding that nothing was planned. The women were reportedly injured but declined medical treatment. Following the 2018 incident, Cardi turned herself into police and received a summons.

An attorney for Jade and Baddie Gi, Joseph Tacopina, told Variety back in 2018, “Whether [Cardi is] a famous rapper or a common street hood, she’s got to be held accountable for her criminal actions. It’s as simple as that: She ordered the beating after threatening my clients and later participated in an assault against them.”

Cardi said in a statement: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Attacks After She Reveals Abortion: ‘I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst’

Chrissy Teigen expected vicious online attacks after she announced that she had an abortion to save her life two years ago — and had a message for the trolls: “I’ve already seen you do your worst.” The model, TV personality and influencer on Thursday revealed that the loss of her unborn son in September 2020 with husband John Legend had ended in an abortion; she had previously said the pregnancy had ended with a miscarriage. Teigen said she was speaking out after the Supreme Court this summer struck down Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

After lying in state in Westminster Hall for five days, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. local time. World leaders have gathered ahead of the state funeral as others flock to England to pay respects to the fallen monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren gathered for a vigil on Saturday to mourn ahead of the state funeral. The royals were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; and Prince...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Variety

Lady Gaga Halts Miami Concert Due to Lightning: ‘I Don’t Want to Put Your Life in Danger’

A tropical thunderstorm forced Lady Gaga to cut her Miami concert short just before she could sing ”Rain on Me” and her encore ”Hold My Hand.” Gaga, who has been performing to sold-out crowds on this stadium tour, was at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on the last night of the Chromatica Ball. Interrupting her show, she told the audience, “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger.” Gaga followed up by posting an emotional video online. Through tears, she apologizes to her fans...
MIAMI, FL
Variety

Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Charged in June Murder Outside Atlanta Restaurant

Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu (real name: Ahmed Obafemi) was arrested on a litany of charges, including murder, on Sept. 13. According to Fulton County, Georgia jail inmate records, Obafemi — who voluntarily turned himself in — faces additional charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery for a June shooting outside of Atlanta restaurant APT 4B that left 23-year-old Artez Benton dead. Records show Obafemi bonded out the same day. Late Saturday night (Sept. 17), Obafemi’s attorney Gabe Banks released a statement via Instagram regarding the arrest and insisted his client acted...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Spellbinding Royal Albert Hall Concert Finally Sees the Light of Day: Album Review

What a long, strange trip the long-lost Creedence Clearwater Revival Royal Albert Hall concert album and film has taken in the half century since it happened. The show and the on-the-road footage were recorded by the BBC during the group’s first European tour in April of 1970, but never broadcast. The recording presumably got hung up in the notorious legal battles between the group and its original label, Fantasy Records, although footage from the concert popped up at various times over the decades (even in a TV commercial for a budget Creedence greatest-hits album in the ‘80s). Even more confusingly, Fantasy...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Cardi B
Variety

Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez’s ‘Yessie’ Album Release Party

Jessie Reyez marked the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, “YESSIE,” by hosting an exclusive album release party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Sept. 15), which drew the likes of Drake, Diddy, Yung Miami from CityGirls, Cordae, Diplo, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.  While the Canada connection was immediately apparent as Drake made his entrance, the two Toronto artists connected on a leaked track by Drizzy called “Zodiac Sign.” Reyez, whose album is out via FMLY / Island Records, has been making waves in the industry since first arriving on the scene, thanks to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral Invite List: Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Global Royals and More

Although the royal family has yet to confirm the official list of attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, various heads of state have already confirmed their planned attendance at the Westminster Abbey ceremony scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19. Buckingham Palace revealed the full schedule of the funeral plans — which will begin in London and end in Windsor — including the several categories of dignitaries invited: global government representatives, foreign royal families, governors general, realm prime ministers and heads of state. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be present, along with all of the heads of the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Halloween Costume#Bartenders#Violent Crime#Cardi B Pleads Guilty#Angels Strip Club#N Y Cardi
Variety

FRANK Signs to A3 Artists Agency

Non-scripted and digital production company FRANK has signed to A3 Artist Agency for representation across all divisions, Variety has learned. Known for their non-scripted television series under the Discovery umbrella, FRANK’s impressive slate boasts projects like “Delicious Miss Brown” on Food Network, and the James Beard award-winning PBS series, “Pati’s Mexican Table.” The company was founded by Dan Connell and Pasquale DeFazio. FRANK’s “Baked in Tradition,” which stars pastry chef and cookbook author Bryan Ford, premiered last month on the Magnolia network, and their Food Network series, “Outchef’d” premieres September 27th. The show will feature home cooks going head-to-head with world-class...
BUSINESS
Variety

Nicholas Galitzine to Star Opposite Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s ‘The Idea of You’

In Amazon Prime Video’s “The Idea of You,” Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway stars as a divorced mother who sparks a passionate love affair with a pop star she meets after taking her daughter to a music festival. And now, the object of her on-screen desire has been cast. Nicholas Galitzine will play Hayes Campbell — the 24-year-old lead singer of the “hottest boy band on the planet,” August Moon — who has been speculated by fans of Robinne Lee’s bestselling debut novel to be inspired by Harry Styles. The film follows Hathaway’s Sophie, who saves the day after her ex-husband Dan...
MOVIES
Variety

James Cameron Rejected Fox’s ‘Avatar’ Notes by Telling Execs: ‘I Made “Titanic”‘ and It Paid for Your Half-Billion Dollar Studio Lot

James Cameron revealed in a recent interview with The New York Times that he shut down 20th Century Fox executives when they tried to battle him over a key sequence in “Avatar.” Cameron rejected the studio’s notes to make the film shorter and to trim the movie’s flying sequences by telling executives that he directed “Titanic” and thus paid for a large portion of the 20th Century Fox studio lot. “I think I felt, at the time, that we clashed over certain things,” Cameron said. “For example, the studio felt that the film should be shorter and that there was...
MOVIES
Variety

Sony Issues Update on $100 Million Global Social Justice Fund: 71% Pledged to 400 Organizations So Far

At the peak of the Black Lives Matter protests in June of 2020, Sony, along with several other music companies, announced a major commitment to help fight racial and social injustice worldwide — in its case, $100 million. The company has issued an extensive update on its progress with the Sony Group Global Social Justice Impact Report., which comprises the efforts of Sony Corporation of America, Sony Electronics Inc., Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Music Group and Sony Pictures to foster equality, fight racism and champion social justice. According to the announcement, “While each Sony Group company curates its Fund strategy differently, collectively, we have officially...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
Variety

Exploring the Depths of Grief and Imagination, San Sebastian Entry ‘Daughter of Rage’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

On the heels of a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and ahead of its bow in New Directors competition at San Sebastian, BFF, who heads international sales, has given Variety exclusive access to the trailer for Nicaraguan director Laura Baumeister’s debut feature, “Daughter of Rage.” The film follows 11-year-old María and her mother, Lilibeth, who navigate poverty by collecting and repurposing refuse from the local landfill. A look at stifling generational debt passed on in communities that work hard to stay afloat, the film also tackles precocious familial bonds, abandonment, and the salvation of an imagination that allows the protagonist to...
MOVIES
Variety

Dick Ebersol Reflects on Lessons Learned From ‘Saturday Night Live’ to ‘Sunday Night Football’ in New Autobiography

Dick Ebersol is one of the seminal figures in the past 50 years of broadcast television. He helped create “Saturday Night Live.” He hired Brandon Tartikoff, genius programmer and innovator, to revive NBC’s primetime fortunes. As president of NBC Sports, he oversaw the network’s Olympic strategy for many years. “Sunday Night Football” was his idea. Ebersol recounts the high (and sometimes low) points of his career in television in a new autobiography, “From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears and Touchdowns in TV,” published this week by Simon & Schuster. While all of the great moments in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II Receives Lavish State Funeral as Thousands Flock to London Streets to Say Goodbye

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 on Sept. 8, after ruling for 70 years, received a lavish state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, with as many as two million people lining the streets to see her cortege. International dignitaries attending alongside the British royal family included President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and all of the heads of the Commonwealth including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian President Droupadi Murmu and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining them was President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine’s First Lady...
U.K.
Variety

‘GTA 6’ Leak: Rockstar Games Confirms Hack, Says It’s ‘Extremely Disappointed’

Over the weekend, a hacker illegally obtained and leaked unreleased footage from “Grand Theft Auto VI,” the upcoming installment in Rockstar Games’ hit franchise, the studio acknowledged Monday. A user on the GTA Forums posted a 3-gigabyte file — which included 90 videos with “GTA VI” footage, PC Gamer reported. According to the report, the hacker said they may “leak more data soon,” including “GTA V” and “GTA VI” source code, assets and test builds. Rockstar on Monday confirmed the “GTA 6” leak, saying it was “extremely disappointed” about the incident. “We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Variety

82K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy