ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 2 at San Francisco

Welcome to Game 2 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game at San Francisco. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks head to San Francisco for an NFC West showdown.
SEATTLE, WA
SB Nation

The Seahawks ran the most galaxy brain play possible, and threw an interception

The Seattle Seahawks always knew this was going to be a rebuilding year. The franchise dumped Russell Wilson, its greatest quarterback ever, during the offseason because they didn’t want to give him a massive new contract (among other things). Pete Carroll may be 71 years old, but the Seahawks are using this season to try new things and take a more patient, long-term view towards building a sustainable winner down the road.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy