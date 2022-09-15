Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
NFL・
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett caught former teammate Russell Wilson using old signals during Broncos' 17-16 Week 1 loss
The Seattle Seahawks were ready for Russell Wilson and subsequently knocked off the heavily-favored Denver Broncos and they may have Tyler Lockett to thank. Wilson's former teammate was seen tipping off Seahawks defenders as to what the Broncos man was planning based upon hand signals he was using. It seems...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
WATCH: Texans DE Rasheem Green sacks Broncos QB Russell Wilson
There was a reunion of Seattle Seahawks teammates on Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High. On a second-and-10 from the Houston Texans’ 49-yard line, defensive end Rasheem Green worked the right side and sacked Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who was moving towards his left side. Green...
Why it’s time for the Washington Commanders to cut ties with Jack Del Rio
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera stuck by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after a disastrous 2021 season. He also
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 2 at San Francisco
Welcome to Game 2 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game at San Francisco. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks head to San Francisco for an NFC West showdown.
SB Nation
The Seahawks ran the most galaxy brain play possible, and threw an interception
The Seattle Seahawks always knew this was going to be a rebuilding year. The franchise dumped Russell Wilson, its greatest quarterback ever, during the offseason because they didn’t want to give him a massive new contract (among other things). Pete Carroll may be 71 years old, but the Seahawks are using this season to try new things and take a more patient, long-term view towards building a sustainable winner down the road.
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
