The world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but perhaps no one more than her own family. "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example," King Charles III began in his very first address to the nation and commonwealth as monarch. "Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth, and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than seventy years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations," he recalled.

