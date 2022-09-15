Read full article on original website
The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan
The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
Twitter Is Convinced The Archbishop Of Canterbury Took A Subtle Dig At Meghan And Harry
Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in February 1952 following the sudden death of her father, King George VI. At the time, she was just 25-years-old. She died on September 8 at her home at Balmoral in Scotland, and was the longest reigning British monarch in history, according to People magazine.
An Unexpected Moment By Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Ended In An Arrest
The queues continue to grow in London to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, with members of the public waiting hours to pay their respects. On September 16, some had the opportunity to see the former monarch's children hold vigil over her coffin, as they did at St. Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh (via The Guardian). King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York stood on the catafalque — a raised platform that the queen's coffin is rested upon — standing at its head, foot, and sides with their heads bowed for 15 minutes, according to iNews. This royal act of mourning will be repeated on September 17 by the queen's eight grandchildren.
Sarah Ferguson's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Is Getting Attention Amid Recent Absences
Sarah Ferguson's absence from the queen's mourning events hasn't gone unnoticed, despite the fact that, per The Guardian, she and disgraced former husband Prince Andrew will look after the beloved monarch's corgis following her death. Fergie's absence was especially noteworthy because she and the late Queen Elizabeth II were reportedly close. As a royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
The Unexpected Royal Spotted Comforting The Queen's Youngest Grandchild
When Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren held vigil over her coffin on Saturday night, James, Viscount Severn was the youngest of the bunch standing in silence (via Town & Country). At just 14 years old, he is the son of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The public hasn't seen much of James, with his parents purposefully keeping him out of the limelight. "For their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important," his mother, Countess Sophie, previously stated (per Town & Country). James is currently 14th in line for the throne and resides in Surrey, according to Tatler.
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
Where Was Pippa Middleton At The Queen's Funeral?
Pippa Middleton made quite the to-do when she sashayed down the aisle at the royal wedding of her big sis, Kate Middleton, and the Duke of Cambridge — now formally known as William, Prince of Wales. While Kate stunned the world in an ivory satin dress complete with lace sleeves and a full bodice, it was Pippa who turned heads in a sleek, form-fitting number. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside, and — you may say — its backside," she later joked about the iconic body-hugging bridesmaid dress at the Women in Advertising and Communications dinner in 2014, per E! News. She then went on to confess that while she was just "glad it fitted," perhaps "In retrospect, it fitted a little too well." Still, others argued that Pippa nailed it. "If the brief for Pippa's dress was 'classically elegant', Pippa certainly looked every bit the part," Daena Borrowman of JewelleryBox Ltd gushed to Express.
Prince Harry's Friend Says He's Upset With The Public Amid The Queen's Death
Sadly, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because he couldn't reach Scotland in time, per TMZ. Thankfully, The Irish Sun confirmed that things went very well the last time they met, during her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Her Majesty even sent a car to...
Here's What Time The Queen's Funeral Starts
A million people are expected to be in London to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, as it lies in state for four days before the funeral. The line has been capped at five miles long, according to The Washington Post. Even soccer superstar David Beckham waited over 12 hours to pay his respects, per CBS News.
The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With
September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
Prince Harry Wasn't Allowed To Salute At The Queen's Funeral. Here's Why
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II saw thousands of people gather in Westminster Abbey to say goodbye. Many wore suits, but a few members of the royal family, including William, Prince of Wales, and Anne, Princess Royal, could be seen sporting military uniforms. However, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was not one of these people. Though the Duke of Sussex was able to wear his military uniform to the queen's final vigil, he wore a morning suit to her funeral on September 19, 2022.
Prince Andrew's Outfit For The Queen's Vigil Has Twitter Seeing Red
On September 16, fans of the royal family tuned in to one of the queen's final vigils ahead of her upcoming funeral. During the somber affair, the monarch's four children –– King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex –– were seen honoring their late mother in their military uniforms (per Daily Mail). While fans showcased their support for the royal siblings, some were surprised to see Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in his military attire. Under the current rules, royal family members can only wear their military uniforms if they are working members, according to CNN. Back in 2019, Prince Andrew stepped away from his royal duties due to his alleged ties with sex offender Jeffery Epstein, as reported by BBC.
Prince Edward's Emotional Outburst At The Queen's Funeral Will Move You To Tears
The world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but perhaps no one more than her own family. "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example," King Charles III began in his very first address to the nation and commonwealth as monarch. "Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth, and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than seventy years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations," he recalled.
Body Language Expert Explains King Charles' Emotions During God Save The King - Exclusive
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has been one of the biggest events in recent history. At the center of this monumental event is her successor, King Charles III. According to Us Weekly, a normally very composed and stoic King Charles III was deeply affected by hearing the national anthem "God Save the King" following the two-minute-long moment of silence observed across the country. It was clear that King Charles III was emotional, even wiping tears from his eyes as he looked on at his late mother's funeral (via Page Six).
The Moment Meghan Markle Got Emotional At The Queen's Funeral
In wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death at the age of 96, countries all over the world are paying tribute to Her Majesty after an undefeated 70-year reign in the British Monarchy. Since the queen died on September 8, Great Britain has entered a 12-day mourning period, with King Charles III requesting an extra week of time to mourn post-state funeral, officially concluding on September 26 (via Vox).
Where The Final Picture Of The Queen Was Taken
On September 6, just two days before her passing, Queen Elizabeth II formally appointed Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. During their meeting at Balmoral Castle, photographer Jane Barlow took what, unbeknownst to her, would be the last public pictures of the queen (via Metro). The images show a cheery Queen Elizabeth in her final days, holding steadily onto her walking stick. As Barlow later told BBC, Her Majesty appeared "very smiley" yet "frail," adding, "It's a real privilege to be able to take that picture, an honour and a privilege." According to Metro, the meeting's location broke tradition. Because the queen was "advised to rest" by doctors, Truss' official appointment to could not take place at Buckingham Palace in London.
Why Royal Fans Are Absolutely Gutted For Princess Charlotte At The Queen's Funeral
All over the world, people are expressing their sadness and solidarity with the royal family as they grieve the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch's funeral is expected to break a major record as the most-watched live TV event. Viewers have particularly sympathized with Prince George and Princess Charlotte....
Why The Pallbearers At The Queen's Funeral Are Drawing Praise
As social media has been flooded with commentary on Queen Elizabeth II's record-breaking funeral, many online users have expressed praise for the queen's pallbearers. The pallbearers, who carried the queen's casket from the state gun carriage into Westminster Abbey for the funeral service (per AP News), consisted of eight men from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards (per LadBible).
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Gave A Subtle Nod To Another Major Day In Her Life
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Sept. 19, 2022, has been years in the making. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was given the job of planning the event, but the queen had a heavy hand in planning her own funeral, too (via Insider). Her Majesty didn't want the event...
