Drugs Seized, Cass County Woman Arrested During Traffic Stop
A Cass County woman has been arrested and is now facing drug charges. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Crow Wing County on September 10th with the assistance from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. 42-year-old Candice Whitebird of Walker was arrested at the scene.
One person is arrested in large drug bust
(Walker, MN) -- Authorities in north central Minnesota say they intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine that was bound for the Leech Lake Reservation area. Cass and Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car Saturday and found more than a pound of meth and 65-hundred dollars cash. Officers say a 42-year-old woman from Walker was arrested during the investigation and booked in the Cass County jail pending drug charges.
17-year-old ejected, killed in airborne crash on Highway 200
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday. The crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the yet-to-be-identified teen was driving a Buick Century westbound on Hwy. 200 in Cass County at about 1 a.m. when he went off the road at a curve and went airborne off a road approach. The car landed sideways and rolled.
List of issues revealed in inspection report for Clearwater Co. Jail
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A recently released 21-page inspection report from the Minnesota Department of Corrections revealed a long list of issues at the Clearwater County Jail in Bagley. Those issues include staffing shortages and maintenance concerns within the facility. The report, which was conducted last month,...
Cass Lake Man Wanted for 20 Felony Charges Arrested in St. Cloud
The Central Minnesota Violent Task Force arrested a man on September 6th in St. Cloud who was wanted on 20 felony level charges. Authorities say 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County had violations ranging from weapon charges to drug violations. Investigators of the Task Force and the Paul Bunyan...
Fatal rollover crash near Walker
WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
Sheriff Investigating After Body of 19-year-old Man Found
BRAINERD -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:00 a.m. Sunday deputies were called to a report of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing in Long Lake Township just south of Brainerd. The man...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
