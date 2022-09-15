ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MN

Drugs Seized, Cass County Woman Arrested During Traffic Stop

A Cass County woman has been arrested and is now facing drug charges. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Crow Wing County on September 10th with the assistance from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. 42-year-old Candice Whitebird of Walker was arrested at the scene.
One person is arrested in large drug bust

(Walker, MN) -- Authorities in north central Minnesota say they intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine that was bound for the Leech Lake Reservation area. Cass and Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car Saturday and found more than a pound of meth and 65-hundred dollars cash. Officers say a 42-year-old woman from Walker was arrested during the investigation and booked in the Cass County jail pending drug charges.
17-year-old ejected, killed in airborne crash on Highway 200

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday. The crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the yet-to-be-identified teen was driving a Buick Century westbound on Hwy. 200 in Cass County at about 1 a.m. when he went off the road at a curve and went airborne off a road approach. The car landed sideways and rolled.
List of issues revealed in inspection report for Clearwater Co. Jail

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A recently released 21-page inspection report from the Minnesota Department of Corrections revealed a long list of issues at the Clearwater County Jail in Bagley. Those issues include staffing shortages and maintenance concerns within the facility. The report, which was conducted last month,...
Cass Lake Man Wanted for 20 Felony Charges Arrested in St. Cloud

The Central Minnesota Violent Task Force arrested a man on September 6th in St. Cloud who was wanted on 20 felony level charges. Authorities say 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County had violations ranging from weapon charges to drug violations. Investigators of the Task Force and the Paul Bunyan...
Wanted Felon From Cass County Arrested in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it arrested a northern Minnesota man wanted on 20 felony level charges. September 6th, the task force was contacted by investigators with the Paul Bunyan and Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force that 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County was in St. Cloud. He was wanted on charges such as weapons and drug violations.
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
Sheriff Investigating After Body of 19-year-old Man Found

BRAINERD -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:00 a.m. Sunday deputies were called to a report of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing in Long Lake Township just south of Brainerd. The man...
Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app

DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
