Corona, CA

mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Vehicles at Business in Pomona

A fire damaged several vehicles at a business in Pomona Monday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue and extinguished the flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Traffic was routed away from the area...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Extinguish Flames on Santa Ana River Bottom in Riverside

It took 15 Riverside firefighters a half hour to put out flames in a half-acre of dense vegetation in the Santa Ana River Bottom Monday morning. The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. below Grassy Trail Drive and adjacent to the bike trail, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert

A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Eight Injured in Antelope Valley Crash

Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to hospitals for treatment and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

At Least One Person Killed in Perris Crash

At least one person died in Perris Sunday evening when a pickup and sedan collided, causing the car to sever a utility pole. The crash was reported at 5:58 p.m. at 18865 Clark St., according to the California Highway Patrol. A gray Ford F-250 pickup collided with a black Toyota...
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Garage in Moreno Valley Residence Under Flames

A residential fire was burning in Moreno Valley Sunday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The fire was reported at 8:50 a.m. in the 10300 block of Crossing Green Circle. Authorities report a fully involved garage. The cause of the fire was not immediately available and it was unknown if...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Sewage Spill Prompts Beach Closure South of Torrance

A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remained closed Saturday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill. Los Angeles County Public Health first announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Sept. 7. Samples taken Friday still showed bacteria levels exceed state standards, officials said. Sampling is done daily...
TORRANCE, CA
newsmirror.net

Body recovered in Forest Falls

On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, after several days of methodical searching, the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team concluded their search for 62 year-old Doris Jagiello, Forest Falls resident. The search teams located a deceased female buried under several feet of mud, rocks, and debris. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Coroner Division assumed the recovery operation and positively identified the deceased as Jagiello.
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Several Palm Trees Near Hollywood Bowl

Firefighters quickly knocked down a “stubborn” brush fire across the street from the Hollywood Bowl and no injuries or structure damage was reported, authorities said. The fire was reported at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue near the Hollywood (101) Freeway as concertgoers were leaving a “Sound of Music” singalong” at the Bowl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Body Found in Charred Remnants of Travel Trailer in Sun Valley

A man’s body was found within the charred remnants of a travel trailer in a driveway area between two homes in Sun Valley Saturday. Firefighters dispatched at 4:34 a.m. to 8221 N. Vantage Ave. had the blaze out at 4:51 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Biker Killed in Compton Crash

The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue, according to Sgt....
COMPTON, CA
Surfline

Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

