Read full article on original website
Related
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
Aaron Judge's HR chase is too improbable to be clouded by uncertain Yankees future
As Aaron Judge nears an iconic Yankee record, it’s important to enjoy the ride without allowing the worry about his uncertain future to creep in.
RELATED PEOPLE
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Talks About When He’ll Know it’s Time to Walk Away
When Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman stopped by to talk with insider David Vassegh after the Dodgers clinched the NL West on Tuesday night, the topics of discussion ranged far and wide as they discussed the great 2022 Los Angeles team. The Dodgers have made the postseason in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Cardinals who won’t be on roster by Oct. 1 and why
The St. Louis Cardinals have played some lesser-known names in the season’s final weeks. We won’t be seeing those guys in October. The Cardinals have used the final weeks to allow players to get some rest while also testing out some guys who had successful seasons at AAA Memphis.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run
Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
Yankees Twitter makes it known that they're fed up with Frankie Montas
Frankie Montas struggled yet again on Friday night after being given a 5-0 lead, and Yankee fans made it clear that they don’t want to see him on the mound anymore.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 144
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 144:
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees’ plan for Oswaldo Cabrera with Harrison Bader returning
The New York Yankees will finally see Harrison Bader in pinstripes in the coming days as he prepares to make his debut for the team. When Bader does return from the foot injury that has sidelined him for most of the season, the Yankees figure to slot him in at center field, moving Aaron Judge […] The post Yankees’ plan for Oswaldo Cabrera with Harrison Bader returning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
‘Unrealistic’: Dave Roberts shares harsh reality for Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin ahead of MLB playoffs
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits Tony Gonsolin is facing a tough read in his recovery heading to the MLB playoffs. Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list in late August because of a right forearm strain, and while initial expectations were he would be able to make a quick return, his recovery […] The post ‘Unrealistic’: Dave Roberts shares harsh reality for Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Boston Red Sox call up pitcher Frank German, DFA catcher Kevin Plawecki
The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Frank German from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. To make room on
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/19/2022
The Houston Astros will travel to Tampa Bay to begin a three-game series at Tropicana Field on Monday night against the Rays. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Astros-Rays prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston leads the...
NBC Sports
Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is
SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
Joan Hodges, widow of Hall of Famer Gil, dies at 95
NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning New York Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness. The team said she died Saturday night, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Gil Hodges was induced into baseball’s Hall of Fame in July. He hit 370 home runs in a big league career spent mostly with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, then managed the 1969 Miracle Mets to the franchise’s first title. Gil Hodges died of a heart attack at age 47 in 1973.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 3