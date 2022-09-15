ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be on roster by Oct. 1 and why

The St. Louis Cardinals have played some lesser-known names in the season’s final weeks. We won’t be seeing those guys in October. The Cardinals have used the final weeks to allow players to get some rest while also testing out some guys who had successful seasons at AAA Memphis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 144

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 144:
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ plan for Oswaldo Cabrera with Harrison Bader returning

The New York Yankees will finally see Harrison Bader in pinstripes in the coming days as he prepares to make his debut for the team. When Bader does return from the foot injury that has sidelined him for most of the season, the Yankees figure to slot him in at center field, moving Aaron Judge […] The post Yankees’ plan for Oswaldo Cabrera with Harrison Bader returning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

‘Unrealistic’: Dave Roberts shares harsh reality for Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin ahead of MLB playoffs

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits Tony Gonsolin is facing a tough read in his recovery heading to the MLB playoffs. Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list in late August because of a right forearm strain, and while initial expectations were he would be able to make a quick return, his recovery […] The post ‘Unrealistic’: Dave Roberts shares harsh reality for Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is

SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Joan Hodges, widow of Hall of Famer Gil, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning New York Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness. The team said she died Saturday night, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Gil Hodges was induced into baseball’s Hall of Fame in July. He hit 370 home runs in a big league career spent mostly with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, then managed the 1969 Miracle Mets to the franchise’s first title. Gil Hodges died of a heart attack at age 47 in 1973.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
