Mary J. Blige performing in Greensboro on Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will be performing in Greensboro on Saturday as a part of her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour.

Blige is often referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” and is one of the most decorated artists of her generation. She was awarded the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in May and was named in Time’s “The 100 Most Influential People of 2022” list as an Icon.

Greensboro is the first stop on Blige’s monthlong tour that will see Blige travel all across the continent from California to Canada.

The concert will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum and will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Also performing with Blige on the tour will be fellow Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija.

Blige will also perform in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center on Wednesday, that show will begin at 8:00 p.m. as well.

