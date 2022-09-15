ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

2 dead and 7 others injured in shootings overnight in Minneapolis 02:05

ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.

Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues.

Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.

RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm tired of funerals": 9 shot within 5 hours, 2 fatally

The intersection between Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas is an area known for violent crime. Last year, 31-year-old Prince Hinton was fatally shot outside Winner Gas Station.

In 2018, three were shot near Merwin Liquors, prompting a rally against gun violence outside the store.

"Companies or properties that turn a blind eye to gun violence and other threats to public safety happening on their premises need to know we are watching and will act," Ellison said.

Agencies will examine what steps the two businesses are taking to address unlawful behavior occurring on their premises.

The Attorney General's Office is asking for input from community members. It also encourages people with eyewitness accounts of unlawful behavior to contact them by calling 651-296-3353 or submitting a complaint form online .

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office and local law enforcement are assisting in the investigation.

Comments / 96

612651mplsstp
3d ago

🤣 ya let's blame the businesses for crime and require than to add security to keep the area safe. because that makes way more sense than police doing their jobs and then a judge doing theirs.

Reply
39
Terrence Gordon
3d ago

Ellison, I get my cigars there all the time and even this morning at 10am both lots have a multitude of drug dealers out saling drugs. These owners need to get together and bring a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis for allowing hoodlums to setup on there properties to sale drugs! Keith Ellison is a communist for use our state legal system to go after law abiding business owners because gangs and drug dealers have taken over their property. So Keith Ellison, what are the city police for if there not stopping crime???

Reply(20)
30
Insanity
3d ago

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL IS WHY HIS VOTERS/PEOPLE ARE VIOLENT. Stop blaming the businesses that you FORCE to engage with your Base Voters 500 years outta the jungle.

Reply(10)
21
