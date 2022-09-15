Read full article on original website
Opinion: How the Millstone Power Station can help CT understand the importance of ranked-choice voting
The Millstone Power Station provides over 47 percent of Connecticut’s electricity, and over 90 percent of its carbon-free electricity. It is Connecticut’s only nuclear power plant and it will help us understand why ranked-choice voting, or RCV, is so important. Gov. Ned Lamont recently received the endorsement of...
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
Capitol Report: Diving into the News 8/The Hill/Emerson College poll
(WTNH) – Polls, polls, polls! We are less than two months from Election Day and we have the results from the latest News 8/The Hill/Emerson College Polling on the Connecticut governor’s race and more. When we did our first poll in May, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont had a...
Lisa Brinton (opinion): Open primaries or election reform? CT needs both
Roughly 41 percent of voters in Connecticut do not identify with either major party and are excluded from the primary process. We lag most states in election reform such as open primaries, equal ballot access, early in-person voting or ranked choice. Both parties claim and counter-claim a desire for fairer and freer elections — yet ignore reforms that would increase turn-out, improve proportional representation and tamp down party extremism.
Connecticut’s ‘local control’ needs serious reform
Many of our society’s biggest problems are regional in nature, and localities do not have the right incentives to produce the best outcomes for all.
CT Gov. Ned Lamont agrees to two debates with Bob Stefanowski
Gov. Ned Lamont agreed Friday to two televised debates with Republican Bob Stefanowski, half the number of debates between the two in 2018.
Uncovering New Haven: Confronting history in centuries-old court records
Uncovering New Haven is a massive archival undertaking to document, catalog, preserve, and digitize thousands of court records. The post Uncovering New Haven: Confronting history in centuries-old court records appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Martha’s Vineyard’s ‘humanitarian crisis’ statement ridiculed on social media: ‘Screw them, send more’
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a “humanitarian crisis” based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal...
Connecticut Colony Facts
Connecticut was officially founded in 1636 when a group of Puritans, led by Thomas Hooker, left Massachusetts and established a settlement at present-day Hartford. Two years later, in 1638, another colony was established — New Haven Colony. In 1645, the towns of Hartford, Windsor, and Wethersfield united to form the River Colony. In 1643, both colonies joined the New England Confederation. In 1662, the River Colony received a charter from King Charles II, which named it the Colony of Connecticut. Two years later, in 1664, New Haven merged with Connecticut.
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
Pew: CT tax revenue outpaces pre-pandemic years, analysts warn of uncertain future
Connecticut's tax revenue growth is slightly outpacing pre-pandemic trends, but analysts warn of economic uncertainty in the future. The post Pew: CT tax revenue outpaces pre-pandemic years, analysts warn of uncertain future appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 5 in NY, 3 in NJ, 2 in CT
As the home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to struggle financially, the chain has started to announce which locations it intends to shut down.
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
How much money will Connecticut get for electric vehicle network?
Conn. (AP) – The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding will start flowing to states under President Joe Biden’s huge […]
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Payment of up to $750 coming to families in Connecticut
money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.
This CT orchard is one of nation's best apple picking spots, according to Yelp
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Of all the apple orchards in Connecticut to choose from, one farm in Middlefield was listed as one of the nation’s best. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield, CT ranked No. 9 in the top United States...
Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
West Nile virus detected in New Haven County man is CT's 2nd case of year
NEW HAVEN — The state Department of Public Health on Friday reported the second case of West Nile virus in Connecticut this year. A New Haven County resident in his 30s was hospitalized and diagnosed with the virus in early September, DPH officials said. He remains in the hospital,...
