Bay Net
Blue Crabs Fall 6-1 In Regular Season Finale
LANCASTER, Pa. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 6-1 in the season finale against the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs suffered their first sweep, as the Blue Crabs lost the final three games of the season to the Lancaster Barnstormers. Alsis Herrera (L, 1-5) allowed...
Bay Net
Jury Duty Leads To $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Win
LOTHIAN, Md. – Sometimes it pays to switch up your Lottery routine. For Marc Holly of Lanham, a decision to buy a quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 14 Bonus Match 5 drawing gave him a $50,000 payday. The 59-year-old explained that he always plays the same numbers at the...
Bay Net
SBA Is Seeking Nominations For 2023 Maryland Small Business Week Awards
BALTIMORE – Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you. The SBA is proud to announce that its Baltimore District...
Bay Net
Billingsley Elementary School Student Named Winner In Local Youth Shark Tank Event
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – It all started with a jewelry making kit. It seemed like a cute gift for a little girl, one that might keep her busy for a bit. It’s been two years and Cassidy Tyson has not only stayed busy but found a creative outlet that launched a business selling handmade bracelets.
Bay Net
Decades-Long Partnership Eradicates Destructive Nutria Rodents From Maryland
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Chesapeake Bay Nutria Eradication Project (CBNEP) announced at an event at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge that Maryland is now free of the exotic, invasive nutria. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services (WS), and Maryland Department of Natural Resources...
Bay Net
Calvert Marine Museum Announces Events For October
SOLOMONS, Md. – Let the festivities begin! Come join us in celebrating the Patuxent River during PRAD and help teach future generations of its importance. To commemorate CMM’s 50th Anniversary, we invite you to attend the glamourous Bugeye Ball on October 15th. For information on these events and more visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Bay Net
10 Miles Of Route 5 Dedicated To Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Highway Administration, Maryland Senator Jack Bailey, Maryland Delegate Brian Crosby, Maryland Delegate Matt Morgan, the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, several active and retired judges and the family of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. gathered on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, to celebrate the dedication of 10 miles of Route 5 after the Sheriff.
Bay Net
Mt. Hope Community Center To Temporarily Close Sept. 26-30
SUNDERLAND, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will reopen...
Bay Net
UPDATE: Community Pressure Leads NAS Pax River To Open Additional Traffic Lanes
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Following pressure from TheBayNet, public officials, and local community members, NAS Patuxent River announced that they will be reopening additional traffic lanes to help ease morning traffic at the base’s entrance. Starting on September 19th, NAS Patuxent River will reopen additional inbound lanes to...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Jehovah’s Witnesses To Resume Knocking Doors
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
Bay Net
Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana
ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
Bay Net
Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity On September 18 In Prince George’s County
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in multiple areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is...
Bay Net
MISSING: Carol Jeanette Porter, Age 53; Last Seen In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Carol Jeanette Porter, age 53, White, Female, 09/14/69, 5’05, 130 pounds. She was last seen on September 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., wearing denim capris and a pink floral shirt. Operating a...
Bay Net
Notice Of Public Meeting For The Southampton Revitalization Project
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) and the Metropolitan Commission (MetCom), per Section 113-5 of the St. Mary’s County Code, will hold a Public Information Meeting – Open House format Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center, at 47382 Lincoln Ave., Lexington Park, to provide information regarding the Southampton Revitalization Project.
Bay Net
Section Of Prince Frederick Boulevard To Close For Repair Work Next Week
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Citizens are advised that the Department of Public Works will close a section of Prince Frederick Boulevard in Prince Frederick beginning Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 for crews to replace a storm drain culvert. All work is weather permitting. Prince Frederick Boulevard...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Big Lots
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On June 25, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. the pictured suspect left the Lexington Park Big Lots located in the 21800 block of North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, with items he did not purchase. A store employee followed the individual outside and recovered the...
Bay Net
Collision Involving A Motorcycle In Tall Timbers Under Investigation
TALL TIMBERS, Md. – On September 15, 2022, at 3:47 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 18000 block of Piney Point Road and Tall Timbers Road in Tall Timbers, for the reported collision involving a motorcycle. Preliminary investigation determined a 2000...
Bay Net
IID Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Anne Arundel County
HARWOOD, Md. – The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Anne Arundel County early Saturday morning. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on September 17, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a...
Bay Net
2 Being Flown Out After Serious Crash In St. Mary’s Involving A Motorcycle
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that is sending two to a nearby trauma center. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on September 16, first responders were called to the scene on Wildewood Parkway, in the area of Hickory Nut Drive for a reported crash.
