ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Blue Crabs Fall 6-1 In Regular Season Finale

LANCASTER, Pa. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 6-1 in the season finale against the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs suffered their first sweep, as the Blue Crabs lost the final three games of the season to the Lancaster Barnstormers. Alsis Herrera (L, 1-5) allowed...
LANCASTER, PA
Bay Net

Jury Duty Leads To $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Win

LOTHIAN, Md. – Sometimes it pays to switch up your Lottery routine. For Marc Holly of Lanham, a decision to buy a quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 14 Bonus Match 5 drawing gave him a $50,000 payday. The 59-year-old explained that he always plays the same numbers at the...
LANHAM, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Bowie, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Bowie, MD
Bay Net

Decades-Long Partnership Eradicates Destructive Nutria Rodents From Maryland

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Chesapeake Bay Nutria Eradication Project (CBNEP) announced at an event at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge that Maryland is now free of the exotic, invasive nutria. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services (WS), and Maryland Department of Natural Resources...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Calvert Marine Museum Announces Events For October

SOLOMONS, Md. – Let the festivities begin! Come join us in celebrating the Patuxent River during PRAD and help teach future generations of its importance. To commemorate CMM’s 50th Anniversary, we invite you to attend the glamourous Bugeye Ball on October 15th. For information on these events and more visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
SOLOMONS, MD
Bay Net

10 Miles Of Route 5 Dedicated To Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Highway Administration, Maryland Senator Jack Bailey, Maryland Delegate Brian Crosby, Maryland Delegate Matt Morgan, the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, several active and retired judges and the family of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. gathered on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, to celebrate the dedication of 10 miles of Route 5 after the Sheriff.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Mt. Hope Community Center To Temporarily Close Sept. 26-30

SUNDERLAND, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will reopen...
SUNDERLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince George#Erie Seawolves#Harrisburg Senators#Cleveland Guardians#The Baltimore Orioles#Richmond Flying Squirrels#New Hampshire Fisher Cats
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Jehovah’s Witnesses To Resume Knocking Doors

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana

ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
ODENTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Bay Net

Notice Of Public Meeting For The Southampton Revitalization Project

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) and the Metropolitan Commission (MetCom), per Section 113-5 of the St. Mary’s County Code, will hold a Public Information Meeting – Open House format Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center, at 47382 Lincoln Ave., Lexington Park, to provide information regarding the Southampton Revitalization Project.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Big Lots

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On June 25, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. the pictured suspect left the Lexington Park Big Lots located in the 21800 block of North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, with items he did not purchase. A store employee followed the individual outside and recovered the...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

IID Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Anne Arundel County

HARWOOD, Md. – The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Anne Arundel County early Saturday morning. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on September 17, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a...
HARWOOD, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy