Schools: New Principal at Elwood; Student Wins Scholarship
Corey McNamara became principal of Elwood-John H. Glenn High School, effective this week. He succeeds Carisa Burzynski, who became the new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Babylon School District.
Town of Smithtown goes gold for childhood cancer
Local officials joined together with the Daniela Conte Foundation, Thomas Scully Foundation, Smithtown Children‘s Foundation, Smithtown Central School District, local parent advocate Amy Beach, families and friends to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the annual ‘Go Gold’ Tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall on Sept. 7.
New York graduation requirements: Here are the educators who will explore high school diploma measures
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State announced the educators who will undertake a thoughtful and inclusive process to explore high school state diploma measures, which should work to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student. The Graduation Measures Blue Ribbon Commission will develop recommendations to the Board...
New teachers in Paterson to receive signing bonuses
New teachers in Paterson are now getting signing bonuses.
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
Cardi B visits her old Bronx middle school, donates $100K
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Rapper Cardi B paid a visit to her former middle school in the Bronx on Tuesday and she had a big surprise for students and staff. The Bronx native spoke to students at I.S. 232 – The Alexander Macomb School in Morris Heights. She gave an inspirational speech about […]
Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC reads to students in Valley Stream
Darryl McDaniels, known as the D of the legendary group, was at Alden Terrace School to read his book "Darryl's Dream."
Town of Babylon unveils new pickleball courts for residents
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the unveiling at Zahn’s Park.
Making an old home newer
Q. Our new home is pretty old, from 1920. We want to update it and have a lot of concerns, with taxes if we enlarge it, cost if we get rid of walls, widening our driveway to park more cars and what you think about getting rid of our garage for more room instead of building up. It’s a one-story with low ceilings on the second floor that are really too small for bedrooms. My parents have been reading your column for many years and suggested you could help. What can you tell us?
Brookhaven Highway Department to provide free child safety seat checks Sept. 24
Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro has announced a free child safety seat check on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville. The event is being held on National Seat Check Saturday, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 18-24, 2022).
Student Arrested for Making Terroristic Threat
Suffolk County Police arrested a teenager after he made a school threat on social media last night. A 14-year-old male made threats on social media stating that he was going to bring weapons to the R.C. Murphy Junior High School, located at 351 Oxhead Road, Stony Brook and harm students and faculty.
MacArthur High School put on lockdown as heavy police presence sparks fears of shooting
POLICE are swarming a high school in Hollywood, Florida under active suspicion of an emergency. MacArthur High School has been placed on lockdown and officers with guns have been seen responding to the scene. Multiple parents have phoned into Local10 News to report the school's lockdown, and Hollywood boulevard remains...
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay
Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.
Loved ones honor Mets legend Buddy Harrelson at Walk to End Alzheimer's
The event at Belmont Lake State Park is part of the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
Making the garage into living space
Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.
Authorities: Teen arrested for threat made against Murphy Junior HS on social media
They say he made the threats on social media stating that he was going to bring weapons to the school and harm students and faculty.
NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens
NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
14-Year-Old on Long Island Arrested for Online Terrorist Threat Against School: Police
Police on Long Island arrested a 14-year-old boy they said made a school threat on social media. Suffolk County Police arrested the teenager Thursday night after he allegedly said on social media that he was going to bring weapons to the R.C. Murphy Junior High School in Stony Brook and harm students and faculty.
Wanted for South Setauket larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
