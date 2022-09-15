Q. Our new home is pretty old, from 1920. We want to update it and have a lot of concerns, with taxes if we enlarge it, cost if we get rid of walls, widening our driveway to park more cars and what you think about getting rid of our garage for more room instead of building up. It’s a one-story with low ceilings on the second floor that are really too small for bedrooms. My parents have been reading your column for many years and suggested you could help. What can you tell us?

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO