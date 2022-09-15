ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Comments / 0

Related
TBR News Media

Town of Smithtown goes gold for childhood cancer

Local officials joined together with the Daniela Conte Foundation, Thomas Scully Foundation, Smithtown Children‘s Foundation, Smithtown Central School District, local parent advocate Amy Beach, families and friends to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the annual ‘Go Gold’ Tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall on Sept. 7.
SMITHTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Levittown, NY
Education
City
Levittown, NY
longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
PIX11

Cardi B visits her old Bronx middle school, donates $100K

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Rapper Cardi B paid a visit to her former middle school in the Bronx on Tuesday and she had a big surprise for students and staff. The Bronx native spoke to students at I.S. 232 – The Alexander Macomb School in Morris Heights. She gave an inspirational speech about […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Elementary School#Broadway#First Day Of School#K12#Wisdom Lane Middle School
Herald Community Newspapers

Making an old home newer

Q. Our new home is pretty old, from 1920. We want to update it and have a lot of concerns, with taxes if we enlarge it, cost if we get rid of walls, widening our driveway to park more cars and what you think about getting rid of our garage for more room instead of building up. It’s a one-story with low ceilings on the second floor that are really too small for bedrooms. My parents have been reading your column for many years and suggested you could help. What can you tell us?
GARDEN CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Brookhaven Highway Department to provide free child safety seat checks Sept. 24

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro has announced a free child safety seat check on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville. The event is being held on National Seat Check Saturday, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 18-24, 2022).
BROOKHAVEN, NY
longisland.com

Student Arrested for Making Terroristic Threat

Suffolk County Police arrested a teenager after he made a school threat on social media last night. A 14-year-old male made threats on social media stating that he was going to bring weapons to the R.C. Murphy Junior High School, located at 351 Oxhead Road, Stony Brook and harm students and faculty.
STONY BROOK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay

Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Making the garage into living space

Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.
GARDEN CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens

NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
QUEENS, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for South Setauket larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy