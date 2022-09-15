ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Comments / 0

Related
midislandtimes.com

DogFest coming to town park Sept. 24

The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that the Town will host DogFest Long Island on Saturday, September 24th to benefit Canine Companions. The event, being held at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “September is National Service Dog Month, and what better way...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Oyster Bay, NY
Government
City
Woodbury, NY
City
Oyster Bay, NY
luxury-houses.net

Majestic Brick Georgian House in Greenwich Overlooking 8+Park-like Acres Lists for $37M

The House in Greenwich was transformed to blend top of the line appointments with a rich array of custom detailing, now available for sale. This home located at 555 Lake Ave, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 18,954 square feet of living spaces. Call Leslie McElwreath – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917-539-3654) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay

Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

CB2: ‘Auto-Related Businesses Not Welcome Here’

Community Board 2 members last week voted down a rezoning application that would have permitted an auto dealership to convert an abandoned parcel on Northern Boulevard in Woodside into a Lincoln dealership. In a motion filed by Community Board 2, members said the reason for the rejection was not that...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Economy#Long Island#Food Drink#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Foodie Week#Restaurant Of Woodbury#A Long Island Food Critic#Www Foodieweek Com
Secret NYC

16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine

It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s German-American Steuben Parade Returns This Weekend

The annual German-American Steuben Parade returns to NYC on Saturday, September 17th. The first parade marched on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens in the 50s, and this year’s event marks its 65th anniversary! New Yorkers are invited to join in the festivities celebrating German, Austrian and Swiss-American culture and traditions. The parade will feature 14 colorful floats, dance groups, marching bands, and traditional garb, otherwise known as Trachten. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade: The German-American Stueben Parade honors the accomplishments of German immigrants in the U.S. and NYC. It originated in 1957 as a way for German immigrants and German-Americans to uphold their homeland traditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Herald Community Newspapers

Making the garage into living space

Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.
GARDEN CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Smithtown community gathers for remembrance ceremony

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Town of Smithtown in conjunction with the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce hosted local families of 9/11 victims, first responders, U.S. military and veterans in a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony. Rabbi Mendel Teldon, of Chabad of Commack, and Pastor Stephen Zarlengo, of Smithtown Gospel Tabernacle Church,...
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home

Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
GLEN COVE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy