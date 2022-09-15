Read full article on original website
Related
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New York
If you're looking for a delicious chicken sandwich and waffle fries, look no further than Chick-fil-A's new restaurant location in Rosedale, New York. This is the perfect spot to get your fix of comfort food.
midislandtimes.com
DogFest coming to town park Sept. 24
The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that the Town will host DogFest Long Island on Saturday, September 24th to benefit Canine Companions. The event, being held at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “September is National Service Dog Month, and what better way...
Popular discount store opens new location in Connecticut
Homegoods, the popular home decor store, just opened a new location in Ridgefield, Connecticut. If you're like me, you love Homegoods for all of its fantastic home decor goodies. Well, guess what? They've just opened up a brand new store in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
luxury-houses.net
Majestic Brick Georgian House in Greenwich Overlooking 8+Park-like Acres Lists for $37M
The House in Greenwich was transformed to blend top of the line appointments with a rich array of custom detailing, now available for sale. This home located at 555 Lake Ave, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 18,954 square feet of living spaces. Call Leslie McElwreath – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917-539-3654) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
Herald Community Newspapers
Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay
Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.
Western Queens Gazette
CB2: ‘Auto-Related Businesses Not Welcome Here’
Community Board 2 members last week voted down a rezoning application that would have permitted an auto dealership to convert an abandoned parcel on Northern Boulevard in Woodside into a Lincoln dealership. In a motion filed by Community Board 2, members said the reason for the rejection was not that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
NYC’s German-American Steuben Parade Returns This Weekend
The annual German-American Steuben Parade returns to NYC on Saturday, September 17th. The first parade marched on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens in the 50s, and this year’s event marks its 65th anniversary! New Yorkers are invited to join in the festivities celebrating German, Austrian and Swiss-American culture and traditions. The parade will feature 14 colorful floats, dance groups, marching bands, and traditional garb, otherwise known as Trachten. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade: The German-American Stueben Parade honors the accomplishments of German immigrants in the U.S. and NYC. It originated in 1957 as a way for German immigrants and German-Americans to uphold their homeland traditions.
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
Houses Under Contract in Huntington
The Pesce & Lanzillotta Team provides a snapshot of property sales in Huntington.Here are current listings of properties that are under contract identified in their Huntington Market Report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy
The event celebrates the patron saint of Naples. It features rides, parades - and of course, a lot of delicious food.
Herald Community Newspapers
Making the garage into living space
Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.
RVAC to start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year
The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps will start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year in an effort to boost revenue to offset the rising cost of first aid supplies and hire more staff members to respond to calls. The new billing has the potential to collect up to...
Animal rescue tries to capture cow that escaped from Manorville farm
Strong Island Animal Rescue says “Vienna” escaped from Jerry's Farms on Wading River Road three weeks ago and has been on the loose ever since.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Smithtown community gathers for remembrance ceremony
On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Town of Smithtown in conjunction with the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce hosted local families of 9/11 victims, first responders, U.S. military and veterans in a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony. Rabbi Mendel Teldon, of Chabad of Commack, and Pastor Stephen Zarlengo, of Smithtown Gospel Tabernacle Church,...
queenseagle.com
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
Big cats spotted in Upstate New York
According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, bobcats occupy a little more than one-quarter of New York.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home
Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
Comments / 0