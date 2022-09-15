ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Police suspect homicide in a two-vehicle car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash in west Phoenix as a homicide. Around midnight on Saturday morning, Phoenix police responded to reports of a car crash that happened just off of Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue. Officers found two vehicles but found only one driver, who was shot by an unknown suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
25newsnow.com

Peoria police arrest alleged assault suspect

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun at a local business. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on North Knoxville regarding a 911 hang-up call around 4:40 a.m Sunday. The victim told police he had an argument with a man identified as Myriece L. Byrd, 20, who pulled a gun on him.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

20-year-old woman dead after crashing through brick wall in Goodyear

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old woman is dead after she crashed through a brick wall and into the garage of a Goodyear home, authorities said. Officers received a call from family members of Helen Guzman-Vasquez around 2:40 p.m. Saturday and were told she was making suicidal statements, the Goodyear Police Department said in a press release.
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver shot, killed near I-10 in west Phoenix; no arrests made

PHOENIX - Investigators are still working to figure out why a driver was shot and killed near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight. Officers had been called to an area near I-10 and 67th Avenue for a crash just after midnight on Sept. 17. They found two vehicles involved in...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Shooting on Phoenix roadway kills driver

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on a west Phoenix roadway that left one man dead following a crash. Officers responded to a crash between two vehicles just after midnight on Saturday near I-10 and 67th Avenue. Once there, officers found that one of the drivers had been shot, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Human remains found in container triggers Phoenix homicide investigation

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found inside a container Saturday morning. Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a deceased person found north of Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Human remains found in a suitcase Saturday morning

Human remains were found in a suitcase Saturday morning near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, according to Phoenix police. Officials say police received a call just after 6:45 a.m. for reports of human remains found. The victim has since been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Police say detectives are...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix road rage shootout between vehicles leaves 2 injured

PHOENIX - Two people were injured after a road rage incident in Phoenix ended in a shootout between two vehicles, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 40th Avenue and Camelback on Sept. 14 and found a woman who had been shot. An investigation revealed that she was...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Car Accident on Chandler Boulevard [Chandler, AZ]

Two Hospitalized after Auto Collision on Cooper Road. Police responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m., near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road on September 13th. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that paramedics transported two victims to a...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail

PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ

