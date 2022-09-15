Read full article on original website
Four people dead after three overnight shootings in Phoenix
Four people are dead after three separate shootings overnight Saturday into Sunday in central and west Phoenix.
AZFamily
Police suspect homicide in a two-vehicle car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash in west Phoenix as a homicide. Around midnight on Saturday morning, Phoenix police responded to reports of a car crash that happened just off of Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue. Officers found two vehicles but found only one driver, who was shot by an unknown suspect.
25newsnow.com
Peoria police arrest alleged assault suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun at a local business. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on North Knoxville regarding a 911 hang-up call around 4:40 a.m Sunday. The victim told police he had an argument with a man identified as Myriece L. Byrd, 20, who pulled a gun on him.
fox10phoenix.com
19-year-old man found dead in car in Phoenix
Police discovered the body of 19-year-old Joshua Fletcher, who appeared to have been shot to death. The investigation is still ongoing.
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged DUI crash on I-10 in east Phoenix injures 4, including Arizona trooper
PHOENIX - A woman has been detained on suspicion of driving under the influence after she reportedly caused a crash on Interstate 10 at 40th Street that left four people injured, including two kids and an Arizona state trooper. The eastbound lanes of the freeway had been shut down at...
KTAR.com
20-year-old woman dead after crashing through brick wall in Goodyear
PHOENIX — A 20-year-old woman is dead after she crashed through a brick wall and into the garage of a Goodyear home, authorities said. Officers received a call from family members of Helen Guzman-Vasquez around 2:40 p.m. Saturday and were told she was making suicidal statements, the Goodyear Police Department said in a press release.
L.A. Weekly
Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized after Single-Vehicle Accident on 19th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (September 16, 2022) – Early Thursday, one man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on 19th Avenue. The collision happened on August 18th, at around 7:20 a.m., near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bell Road. For reasons still unknown, a vehicle...
AZFamily
Woman who made suicidal statements has died after crashing car into a wall and home in Goodyear
Local businesses have the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 from the city. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Officers arrived at the...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver shot, killed near I-10 in west Phoenix; no arrests made
PHOENIX - Investigators are still working to figure out why a driver was shot and killed near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight. Officers had been called to an area near I-10 and 67th Avenue for a crash just after midnight on Sept. 17. They found two vehicles involved in...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man finds bag full of fentanyl and meth on his property, police say
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man found a black bag on his property and when he opened it up, police say he was overwhelmed by the number of drugs inside. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near 30th Street and Bell Road on Sept. 9, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole.
12news.com
Shooting on Phoenix roadway kills driver
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on a west Phoenix roadway that left one man dead following a crash. Officers responded to a crash between two vehicles just after midnight on Saturday near I-10 and 67th Avenue. Once there, officers found that one of the drivers had been shot, police said.
Pedestrian dead after crash near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road
Police are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Friday morning near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road.
KTAR.com
Human remains found in container triggers Phoenix homicide investigation
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found inside a container Saturday morning. Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a deceased person found north of Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
PD: Human remains found in a suitcase Saturday morning
Human remains were found in a suitcase Saturday morning near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, according to Phoenix police. Officials say police received a call just after 6:45 a.m. for reports of human remains found. The victim has since been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Police say detectives are...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police identify the body of a woman whose body was found inside a container
The shocking discovery of a body inside a container was made by a Phoenix bicyclist early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 17. A day after the discovery, the body was identified.
'He knew what he was doing': Family of Phoenix woman fatally stabbed while driving for Lyft feels punishment does not fit crime
PHOENIX — It has been over three years since a pregnant Kristina Howato was stabbed and killed by a passenger while working as a Lyft driver in Phoenix. Despite the passage of time and the approaching sentencing of the man responsible, her family still grieves this senseless act of violence.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix road rage shootout between vehicles leaves 2 injured
PHOENIX - Two people were injured after a road rage incident in Phoenix ended in a shootout between two vehicles, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 40th Avenue and Camelback on Sept. 14 and found a woman who had been shot. An investigation revealed that she was...
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Car Accident on Chandler Boulevard [Chandler, AZ]
Two Hospitalized after Auto Collision on Cooper Road. Police responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m., near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road on September 13th. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that paramedics transported two victims to a...
ABC 15 News
Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail
PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
AZFamily
Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.
