Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Woman arrested for DWI after early morning crash in Austin

Austin — Austin Police arrested a woman for DWI after she crashed her car just after 2:30 Monday morning. It happened in Northeast Austin on Cameron Road at Cloverleaf Drive. She crashed head-on into a power pole, bringing down two transformers. APD watch command tells CBS Austin she didn't...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County deputy shoots suspect in Elgin

A deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after shooting a suspect in Elgin Saturday evening. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. ALSO | AFD says fires at Crow Bar on South Congress, vacant auto repair shop determined arson. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s...
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

Person on scooter injured after being hit by car in S Austin

A person riding a scooter in south Austin was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Congress Avenue at 7:22 p.m. Medics declared the patient a trauma alert and took them to Dell...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

One dead after Auto-Ped accident on Airport Blvd.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS posted on their Twitter account that one person is dead following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian on Airport Blvd. near Oak Springs Dr. The accident occurred just before 10 p.m. The deceased is an adult, but not further information was available. ATCEMS asks people avoid the area and […]
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex

Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2020 summer protest helping shape APDs polices, new report shows

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 Black Lives Matter protests led to lawsuits, injured protesters, and policemen. To improve and strengthen the Austin Police Departments' response when dealing with those situations the force released its action response report known as an A-A-R. During a media briefing, Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said the report is a critical tool to analyze events, the response, and improvements that need to happen moving forward. But a representative with the Austin Justice Coalition tells CBS Austin the documentation doesn’t address a key issue.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Silver Alert discontinued for missing Austin woman, 88

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest

An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD police arrest student for Akins High School threat

Austin ISD officials say a student has been arrested for a threat made at Akins Early College High School that placed the campus on "hold" on Thursday. District officials said the juvenile was arrested Friday afternoon. They're now facing felony charges of making a terroristic threat and online impersonation. The...
AUSTIN, TX

