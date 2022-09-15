AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 Black Lives Matter protests led to lawsuits, injured protesters, and policemen. To improve and strengthen the Austin Police Departments' response when dealing with those situations the force released its action response report known as an A-A-R. During a media briefing, Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said the report is a critical tool to analyze events, the response, and improvements that need to happen moving forward. But a representative with the Austin Justice Coalition tells CBS Austin the documentation doesn’t address a key issue.

