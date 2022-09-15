Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Woman arrested for DWI after early morning crash in Austin
Austin — Austin Police arrested a woman for DWI after she crashed her car just after 2:30 Monday morning. It happened in Northeast Austin on Cameron Road at Cloverleaf Drive. She crashed head-on into a power pole, bringing down two transformers. APD watch command tells CBS Austin she didn't...
1 with serious injuries after scooter, vehicle collide near South Congress
Austin-Travis County EMS said the scooter and vehicle collided at the intersection of East Riverside Drive and South Congress Avenue. An adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with "serious, potentially life-threatening injuries," the agency tweeted at 8:06 p.m.
CBS Austin
Travis County deputy shoots suspect in Elgin
A deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after shooting a suspect in Elgin Saturday evening. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. ALSO | AFD says fires at Crow Bar on South Congress, vacant auto repair shop determined arson. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s...
CBS Austin
Person on scooter injured after being hit by car in S Austin
A person riding a scooter in south Austin was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Congress Avenue at 7:22 p.m. Medics declared the patient a trauma alert and took them to Dell...
One dead after Auto-Ped accident on Airport Blvd.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS posted on their Twitter account that one person is dead following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian on Airport Blvd. near Oak Springs Dr. The accident occurred just before 10 p.m. The deceased is an adult, but not further information was available. ATCEMS asks people avoid the area and […]
CBS Austin
One dead after 18-wheeler hits pole, catches on fire on I-35 near William Cannon
AUSTIN, Texas — Update Sunday, Sept. 18:. The Texas Department of Transportation in Austin said around 1:45 p.m. all northbound lanes on Interstate 35 near East William Cannon are now open. The lanes had been shut down for nearly 17 hours following a deadly fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler...
Missing Austin woman found safe, APD says
A missing Austin woman, who was at the center of a Silver Alert Friday, has been found safe.
CBS Austin
Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex
Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
fox7austin.com
Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
KSAT 12
TRAFFIC ALERT: Five-vehicle crash causes delays on I-35 North in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS – Authorities are working to clear the scene of a five-vehicle crash that left one person hospitalized and has traffic backed up in the area, according to New Braunfels police. The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of I-35 North, in the northbound lanes, though...
Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ at South Congress bar
Crews arrived at Crow Bar around 4:30 a.m. and found an exterior deck completely involved in the fire, according to AFD.
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
CBS Austin
2020 summer protest helping shape APDs polices, new report shows
AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 Black Lives Matter protests led to lawsuits, injured protesters, and policemen. To improve and strengthen the Austin Police Departments' response when dealing with those situations the force released its action response report known as an A-A-R. During a media briefing, Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said the report is a critical tool to analyze events, the response, and improvements that need to happen moving forward. But a representative with the Austin Justice Coalition tells CBS Austin the documentation doesn’t address a key issue.
Child Died, 3 Others Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Travis County (Travis County, TX)
Austin police and ATCEMS responded to a rollover crash in East Travis County that claimed a child’s life and injured three others. The crash happened at the intersection of [..]
Delays expected on I-35 due to major accident
SAN ANTONIO — A five vehicle crash on I-35 North has closed two lanes of the interstate and is causing major traffic delays, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. The crash occurred in the 1600 block of I-35 North located north of Highway 46. Crews estimate an hour...
Silver Alert discontinued for missing Austin woman, 88
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
Texas car club starts fundraiser for wheelchair-bound man struck by teen in brutal hit-and-run
A 17-year-old accused of running over a wheelchair-bound man in a North Austin parking lot earlier this month had a logo on the back of his truck for the Clave Privada Car and Truck Club based in Austin, Texas. That club is now hosting fundraisers and starting a GoFundMe for...
WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest
An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD police arrest student for Akins High School threat
Austin ISD officials say a student has been arrested for a threat made at Akins Early College High School that placed the campus on "hold" on Thursday. District officials said the juvenile was arrested Friday afternoon. They're now facing felony charges of making a terroristic threat and online impersonation. The...
