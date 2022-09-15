Read full article on original website
Richard Stump
3d ago
Hi! I Think It's Wonderful To Get Out And About!. ALL THE Great Food The People Are Friendly. And So On The Price' S Are. Fantastic!! love It
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Lebanese Heritage Festival in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual festival wrapped up Sunday in Lackawanna County. Folks came to enjoy the Annual Lebanese Heritage Festival at Saint Ann Maronite Catholic Church in West Scranton. The festival featured food, music, and dancing and aimed to bring together parishioners and community members to connect and...
Bench Project holds walk to help veterans
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — An organization in Luzerne County aimed to help veterans Sunday. The Bench Project at Twin Oaks Farm in Shavertown invited visitors to walk a three-mile trail on the farm. Along the trail, there are benches and books in which visitors can read or write in as a therapeutic exercise.
Pocono Raceway holds lantern festival
LONG POND, Pa. — All eyes were on the skies Sunday evening in the Poconos. Folks came to enjoy the Night Lights Sky Lantern Festival at Pocono Raceway. The two-day event featured a lantern release after sunset, where folks came together and released thousands of lanterns into the sky.
Pediatric cancer fundraiser held in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a cancer foundation hosted a purse bingo at St. Andrew's Parish in Wilkes-Barre. The Jonathan Grula Memorial Foundation was formed by the family and friends of 12-year-old Jonathan Grula, who died from leukemia in 1999. His family wants to honor his memory by...
Locals rev up for 2nd annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’
HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the second Annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’ in Lycoming County. Cars, old and new, filled the fairgrounds for all to come and admire while also enjoying some live music, food, vendors, and activities. The Lycoming County Fairgrounds were filled with cars as far as the eyes could see for the […]
Car show raises money for Boy Scouts
FORTY FORT, Pa. — It was Boy Scout Troop 143's 9th annual car, truck & motorcycle show, and vendor event. The car show on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort was more than just a place to show off your hot rods. It also served as a fundraiser to help...
Celebrating fall at the Dallas Harvest Festival
DALLAS, Pa. — Summer will officially come to an end this week, and it was the perfect time to celebrate the fall season Sunday in Luzerne County's Back Mountain at the Dallas Harvest Festival. The event took place at Dallas High School and featured live music, a car show,...
'The Office' actor returns to Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An actor from a beloved television sitcom based at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made a stop in Dickson City Friday afternoon. Actor Brian Baumgartner portrayed 'Kevin' in the American version of 'The Office.'. His character is perhaps best known for spilling an...
Delaware basin fracking ban to continue
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — An attempt by state lawmakers to overturn a ban on fracking in part of Pennsylvania has failed in a federal appeals court. The lawmakers, led by Sen. Lisa Baker and Sen. Gene Yaw, sued to reverse a ban on fracking in the Delaware River watershed.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)
Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
Gates set to open on 167th fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
Paranormal expo in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A paranormal expo took place in Scranton Saturday. Transcendent: Paranormal Expo & Vendor Fair presented by Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours was held at the Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple. There were several paranormal investigators and researchers who gave speeches at the event, as well...
The NEPA Fair makes its debut appearance
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Folks witnessed history Thursday as they gathered to visit the first-ever ‘NEPA Fair.’ Carly Moffa is one of the many musicians playing at the first-ever ‘NEPA Fair.’ The new jersey native played at The Peach Festival and insisted on coming back to Lackawanna County. “The community in Scranton was […]
Game night for Little Eric's Foundation
PLAINS, Plains Township — A casino night to fight childhood cancer took place in Luzerne County Saturday night. The Holiday Inn in Plains Township played host to the event, benefitting Little Eric's Foundation. Blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, and horse racing, as well as door prizes and raffle prizes, were...
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
You can get a taste of Lebanon this Sunday in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Tents went up outside while volunteers baked inside St. Ann Maronite Church in Scranton. Pastries are being prepared for the church's Lebanese Heritage Festival on Sunday. The menu features traditional dishes, including baklava. "We do it every year," Thomas Artavane said. "It's phyllo dough with nuts...
Major recognition for local police department
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
Geisinger holding Super Saturday flu clinic this weekend
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger will hold the first of its Super Saturday free flu shot clinics this weekend at multiple walk-in and drive-thru locations. The clinics, also set for Oct. 8 and Nov. 5, are open to the public and will run from 9...
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
