ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ebensburg, PA

31st annual Potatofest in Ebensburg gets ready to kickoff

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3oM9_0hwxw8AY00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you love potatoes, then get ready because coming to Cambria County is the 31st annual Potatofest.

The event will take place in historic downtown Ebensburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it is always held on the last Saturday in September. The free festival will feature a lot of food and activities for families to enjoy, including live music, over 200 arts and crafts, and even a zero-mile “race,” coming to Potatofest for the first time ever, called the Couch Potato 0.0k.

Attendees will even get the chance to enjoy an indoor flea market, a cornhole tournament, and even wine tasting. For kids, Hogue’s Fun Factory will have a bouncy house and an obstacle course at the VFW lot, and there will also be crafts along with a mini golf course they can do at the Ebensburg Presbyterian Church .

Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest

For the live music at Potatofest, there will be four venues, the Main Stage, South Center Street, Memorial Park and also Penn Eben Park.

An entertainment schedule can be found below .

Entertainment

Main Stage:

  • Matt Wagner – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Somebody To Love – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • FUSE – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

South Center Street:

  • Joe Caroff – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Wanderlost – 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Bruce Shettig – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Memorial Park:

  • Tom Nevers Field Band – 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • John Charney & Dom Peruso – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Penn Eben Park:

  • Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Full Kilt – 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Exotic Edventures – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

VFW Lot:

  • Horseshoe Cloggers – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Wolf’s Performing Arts – 1p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Johnstown Concert Ballet – 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Other activities at Potatofest

  • Indoor Flea Market at Holy Name – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Holy Name Church Hall
  • Officer Matt Krupa Memorial Cornhole Tournament – registration is at 9 a.m. and will begin at 12 p.m. at the Young People’s Community Center
  • Kid’s Potato Patch Mini Golf – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ebensburg Presbyterian Church
  • Wine Tasting – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dauntless Fire Hall, entry is $10
  • Hogue’s Fun Factory – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VFW Lot, there will be an obstacle course, bouncy house and a slide
  • Kid’s Potato Patch Games & Crafts – 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Ebensburg Presbyterian Church
  • Pixie Kisses Face Painting & Glitter Tattoos along with Simplicity the Clown – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kimball Park
  • Penelec Safety Demonstrations – 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and also at 1:30 p.m. behind the fire hall
  • Couch Potato 0.0k – 12:30 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. at the Young People’s Community Center

The Couch Potato 0.0k race will be on the trailhead at the Ghost Town Trail. This race is hosted by The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority (CCCRA) and the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association.

More Details: ‘Couch Potato 0.0k’ coming to Ebensburg PotatoFest

The food vendors will be at the First United Church of Christ and the art workshop ones will be at Follow Your Art hub.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information regarding Potatofest can be found on their website , the Ebensburg Borough & Community Facebook page , or give a call to the Ebensburg Borough Office at 814-472-8780.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Philipsburg’s second annual Founders’ Day on Saturday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Philipsburg Borough is celebrating its 225th birthday with its second annual Founders’ Day. The event is Saturday, September 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Simler House, Philipsburg’s oldest standing building. The celebration includes tours of the Simler House, re-enactors, live music, and artisan vendors. Founders’ […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
County
Cambria County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Ebensburg, PA
Ebensburg, PA
Government
Cambria County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Cambria County, PA
Society
Ebensburg, PA
Society
WTAJ

List of upcoming fall festivals, events across Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — With fall right around the corner, so begins fall festivals and other events in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties. Towns across the area are inviting visitors to come celebrate fall as they start releasing their lineup of autumn-inspired events. If you’re looking for a hay ride, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Southern Cove Power Reunion hosts 32nd annual fall show

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Southern Cove Power Reunion hosted its 32nd annual fall event throughout the weekend in New Enterprise. The free event kicked off Friday morning at 8 a.m. as the kitchen opened. There was no shortage of food at the event, as people from across the area come out to eat […]
NEW ENTERPRISE, PA
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events. Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there. You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – […]
PORT MATILDA, PA
WTAJ

Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events. Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Wagner
WTAJ

Art Walk to take place in downtown Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council will be holding their annual self guided Art Walk on Friday evening. The walk will feature artwork, paintings, music and more by several local artists and musicians including Kathy McIntire, Alice Moist, Marie Little, Donna Housel, Michelle McLoota, Brian Ford and Amy Croft. The gardens […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County drive-in to host retro weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hi-way Drive-In Theatre is hosting a retro weekend with retro prices. For the weekend of Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 the drive-in will be showing the movies American Graffiti and Grease at just $5 per carload. Classic cars get in for free. On both days American Graffiti […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Greenwood Furnace Folk Gathering happening throughout the weekend

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 2022 Greenwood Furnace Folk Gather kicked off Friday but there’s still tons to do throughout the rest of the weekend. Saturday’s event started off with breakfast and multiple music events. Then after lunch, which runs from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., there are multiple classes set along with additional […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Arts And Crafts#Tattoos#Performing Arts#Church Hall#Fun Factory#Vfw
WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society temporarily closed

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society announced Saturday that the shelter will be closed for the next two weeks. One of the shelter dogs tested positive for Parvo and other dogs have been exposed to it. Due to a lack of staff and the significant amount of cleaning that will need to […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

First ever Jeep Infestation taking place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Jeep lovers and car enthusiasts can eye over 100 jeeps Saturday at the first-ever Jeep Infestation in Bedford. The event is free admission taking place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Fort Bedford Park. Registration for any Jeeps begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Kenny Fetterman […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coalport First United Methodist Church hosting pet blessing event

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Coalport First United Methodist Church hosted a “Blessing of the Pets” event on Saturday, Sept. 16. Pastor Len Findley blessed all kinds of pets from 12 to 3 p.m. in a free event for the public. No matter the size of the pet, all were welcome to the event. […]
COALPORT, PA
WTAJ

Gold ribbon statue to be placed at Mansion Park

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Mansion Park will soon have a gold ribbon statue as its focal point and with it a very special meaning. The Brian Morden Foundation came up with the idea in honor of its late founder, Dawn Morden, who died in June. The foundation serves as a support system and an awareness campaign […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Deer Meadow 55+ updates; TGIF w/ George

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. The summer heat might be fading away and getting cooler, but with Perry Wellington Realty, it always feels like summertime when George Pisanick is here. Today, for TGIF (Thank George It’s Friday), George ushers in the cooler weather with a special pumpkin spice...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy