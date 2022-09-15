ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

CBS New York

School bus eligibility changes annoy some parents in Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- It's hard enough to get kids up for school, but in one Long Island school district more than 100 children have to wake up even earlier.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, kids at one Lindenhurst school now have to walk to class after getting bumped from bus service.The school bus still comes to South 12th Street, but it no longer picks up or drops off many of those it had for years, like Jackie Bergeron's 13-year-old son, who is suddenly not eligible.When asked what changed, Bergeron said, "That's what we are trying to find out. That's really the...
LINDENHURST, NY
Levittown, NY
Education
City
Levittown, NY
longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Smithtown community gathers for remembrance ceremony

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Town of Smithtown in conjunction with the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce hosted local families of 9/11 victims, first responders, U.S. military and veterans in a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony. Rabbi Mendel Teldon, of Chabad of Commack, and Pastor Stephen Zarlengo, of Smithtown Gospel Tabernacle Church,...
Herald Community Newspapers

Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay

Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Changes for the Nassau County Correctional Center

Nassau County Sheriff James Dzurenda, who was appointed to the post in 2020, has resigned. Undersheriff Anthony LaRocco has been named acting sheriff. There was no reason given by County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s office for Dzurenda’s Sept. 6 resignation, and Dzurenda could not be reached for comment by press time.
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
midislandtimes.com

Arrest in Hicksville business scam

Nassau County Police arrested a Queens man on Wednesday, September 7th after he allegedly scammed a Hicksville business by pretending to be a town Code Enforcement Officer. According to county detectives, John Garland entered G and J Dry Cleaners, 212 W. Old Country Road and portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. According to police, he was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal. Police say Garland notified the business that its sign was in violation of the town’s ordinances and threatened fines in excess of $5,000 dollars if they were not addressed within 72 hours. According to police, he also issued fraudulent “Notice of Violation” paperwork that contained the seals for Nassau County, Town of Hempstead and Town of Oyster Bay. The business was also provided with a phone number for a business called FastSigns, located at 392 N. Wantagh Avenue, to correct the violation. The victim called the business and was given a $2,200 dollar estimate to rectify the violation.
HICKSVILLE, NY
nypressnews.com

NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens

NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
QUEENS, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for South Setauket larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in Clinton Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street just before noon on Thursday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 34-year-old, was shot on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:12 a.m. He got himself to Saint Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne seeking treatment.
PATERSON, NJ

