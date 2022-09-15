Read full article on original website
Schools: New Principal at Elwood; Student Wins Scholarship
Corey McNamara became principal of Elwood-John H. Glenn High School, effective this week. He succeeds Carisa Burzynski, who became the new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Babylon School District.
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
New Rochelle Students Are Using Spy Tech to Broadcast Classroom Audio to Parents, say School Officials
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — Attorneys for the City School District of New Rochelle and the New York State United Teachers union are investigating allegations that parents are sending their children to school equipped with concealed listening devices that can broadcast audio so parents can listen in on classroom discussions.
School bus eligibility changes annoy some parents in Lindenhurst
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- It's hard enough to get kids up for school, but in one Long Island school district more than 100 children have to wake up even earlier.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, kids at one Lindenhurst school now have to walk to class after getting bumped from bus service.The school bus still comes to South 12th Street, but it no longer picks up or drops off many of those it had for years, like Jackie Bergeron's 13-year-old son, who is suddenly not eligible.When asked what changed, Bergeron said, "That's what we are trying to find out. That's really the...
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
Smithtown community gathers for remembrance ceremony
On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Town of Smithtown in conjunction with the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce hosted local families of 9/11 victims, first responders, U.S. military and veterans in a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony. Rabbi Mendel Teldon, of Chabad of Commack, and Pastor Stephen Zarlengo, of Smithtown Gospel Tabernacle Church,...
Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay
Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.
Power & Politics Full Show: A conversation with former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran
Former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks with Rich Barrabi about the midterms, today's polarized political climate and its potential impact on the upcoming elections - plus her own future and what it may hold.
Changes for the Nassau County Correctional Center
Nassau County Sheriff James Dzurenda, who was appointed to the post in 2020, has resigned. Undersheriff Anthony LaRocco has been named acting sheriff. There was no reason given by County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s office for Dzurenda’s Sept. 6 resignation, and Dzurenda could not be reached for comment by press time.
Houses Under Contract in Huntington
The Pesce & Lanzillotta Team provides a snapshot of property sales in Huntington.Here are current listings of properties that are under contract identified in their Huntington Market Report.
Teenager Strikes Guide-Rail and Overpass then Ejected from Vehicle and Dies
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, a little before 4:30 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound in the area of exit 40 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. A 19 years-old from Commack, NY, was driving a 2022 Hyundai...
Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library
The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
Arrest in Hicksville business scam
Nassau County Police arrested a Queens man on Wednesday, September 7th after he allegedly scammed a Hicksville business by pretending to be a town Code Enforcement Officer. According to county detectives, John Garland entered G and J Dry Cleaners, 212 W. Old Country Road and portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. According to police, he was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal. Police say Garland notified the business that its sign was in violation of the town’s ordinances and threatened fines in excess of $5,000 dollars if they were not addressed within 72 hours. According to police, he also issued fraudulent “Notice of Violation” paperwork that contained the seals for Nassau County, Town of Hempstead and Town of Oyster Bay. The business was also provided with a phone number for a business called FastSigns, located at 392 N. Wantagh Avenue, to correct the violation. The victim called the business and was given a $2,200 dollar estimate to rectify the violation.
NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens
NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
Construction Begins On $27M Project To Improve Connectivity From LIE To Crooked Hill Road
Construction is now underway on a $27 million project to provide motorists quicker access from the Long Island Expressway to several shopping and recreation areas. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the project to modify Exit 53 has begun. The goal of the project is to improve...
Wanted for South Setauket larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
‘Doc’ Spencer in Jail After Pleading Guilty in Deal
William “Doc” Spencer, whose arrest in October 2020 shocked leaders in the local world of both medicine and politics, and led to a stunning fall from grace, was jailed Friday after he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of tampering with records, a felony, and a misdeamenor charge of patronizing a prostitute.
Paterson man hurt in Clinton Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street just before noon on Thursday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 34-year-old, was shot on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:12 a.m. He got himself to Saint Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne seeking treatment.
