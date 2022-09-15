ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica, NY
Government
Utica, NY
Health
City
Utica, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway

An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#Photography#Fire Department#Medical Services#General Health#The Mvhs Wynn Hospital#Wibx Tsm Rrb Hospital#Mvhs
Big Frog 104

Your New Best Bud; Oneida Indian Nation Now Dab-bling With Cannabis

The Oneida Indian Nation is officially launching a major cannabis operation in Verona. They have gotten the approval to start the construction on a full-scale, 50,000 square-foot cannabis cultivation and production facility. The cannabis will be later sold at retail stores, also owned by the Oneida Indian Nation, but will...
VERONA, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

October 2022 Food Sense Orders Due October 14th at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order October Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, October 14. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
Big Frog 104

Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome

A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

Update: New Hartford Police Debunk Attempted Abduction at School

New Hartford Police says that the report of a man attempting to lure students into the woods at an athletic event was completely made up. Police responded to the Perry Junior High School in New Hartford on Saturday morning after a student from the Mount Markham School District claimed that he became disoriented and lost in the woods after a man dressed in camouflage attempted to abduct him. As a result, authorities and the school district were forced to cancel the cross country event and an intense search for the white male ensued.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police

A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
CORTLAND, NY
Big Frog 104

55% of Mohawk Valley Vape Shops Failed Compliance Check; NYSP

Numerous complaints from parents and school officials have prompted local law enforcement to crack down on stores selling vape products to minors. Similar to alcohol compliance checks - which focus on stores checking ID's for alcohol sales - New York State Police launched 'Operation Vaporizer', targeting the sale of flavored vaporizers to minors, police officials said.
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

