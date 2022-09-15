Read full article on original website
Daredevil: Marvel Fandom Has a Canon Problem
Fans of the now-defunct Marvel Television have long argued for the canonicity of shows like Daredevil, Agents of SHIELD, and Helstrom. Now that select characters from the franchise have been brought back to life by Marvel Studios—namely Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio)—it would stand to reason those aforementioned shows would take place in the same continuity as the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe. Same characters, same actors, same canon, right? Not so fast.
Marvel Reveals First Look at Spider-Man Horror Series
This Halloween season, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man becomes the deadly neighborhood Spider-Man. Written by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas (Marvel's Werewolf by Night) and B. Earl (Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider) with art by Juan Ferreyra (King in Black: Thunderbolts), Marvel's Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man sees Peter Parker face his demons — literally. Before the Spider-Verse ends in Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man #1 this October, this "revolutionary dark take" on the wall-crawler sees Spider-Man's dream trip to Los Angeles turn into a waking nightmare when Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man swings onto stands October 19.
An Infamous X-Men Movie Is Headed to Disney+
Ever since the Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century FOX, fans have been waiting for Marvel Studios to bring the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They recently introduced some key mutants during their Phase Four slate like Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel. While it'll likely be a long time before we see an X-Men movie, we'll likely see more mutants pop up here and there. One of the last X-Men movies to be released was The New Mutants, and it's finally joining all of the Marvel movies on Disney+. The streaming service revealed that The New Mutants will premiere on October 14th, 2022.
New Peacock Murder Mystery Series to Bring Phantom of the Opera to TV in Unexpected Way
Andrew Lloyd Webber and former NBC chief Robert Greenblatt are bringing Phantom of the Opera to Peacock -- in a surprising way. Currently in development for Peacock, The Show Must Go On will mark the first time Webber's interpretation of Phantom is being used for TV. Zoey's Extraordinary Playbook creator Austin Winsberg and The Tannenbaum Company, who produced that series, are teaming with Greenblatt and Webber to develop the Lionsgate Television series, with Universal TV co-prducing and Richard Shepard on board to direct the pilot. The series won't just be about the traditional Phantom, though; it's more about showbiz-adjacent mysteries more generally.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate New Pregnancy With Deadpool Costume
Earlier this month, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced they are expecting their fourth child together, with Lively taking to her Instagram account Saturday to share pictures of the pregnancy to date. Buried in the post—one that asks members of the paparazzi to stop camping out in front of their house—is a picture of Lively and Reynolds posing together. In that photo, Reynolds can be seen sporting a Deadpool suit.
The Woman King Earns $19 Million in Opening Weekend at the Box Office
Viola Davis-led The Woman King will take the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend. Boosted by an A+ CinemaScore, The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, earned $6.8 million on Friday, including $1.7 million in preview day screenings. Its estimated first weekend total is now of $19 million. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Woman King holds a 94% positive Certified Fresh score and a critical consensus that reads, "All hail Viola Davis! The Woman King rules." The film's supporting cast includes Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega.
Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You' adaptation
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Nicholas Galitzine has joined the cast of the new film The Idea of You. Amazon confirmed Monday that Galitzine, 27, will star with Anne Hathaway, 39, in the adaptation at Prime Video. The Idea of You is based on the Robinne Lee novel, believed to be...
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
Everything You Need to Know About Batman Day 2022
It's Batman Day, a day when DC Comics fans celebrate one of the most iconic characters in comics. Sure, one could argue that every day is Batman Day given the vast popularity of the character across comics, television, movies, video games, and more, but today (September 17, 2022 — the third Saturday of the month) is the official day set aside to celebrate the Dark Knight and his impact on popular culture. For many that means catching up on Batman comics, watching their favorite Batman movies, or even taking to social media to celebrate the character and creators that make the iconic character such an enduring favorite.
Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - The Illyrian Enigma Announced
Star Trek fans are eagerly waiting for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, but IDW Publishing has announced a new comic book series that will help tide them over until then. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will make its comics debut (though its versions of Pike, Spock, and Number One appeared in Star Trek: Discovery – Aftermath previously) in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Illyrian Enigma, a new series set between the show's first and second seasons. Picking up where Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season finale left off, with Una arrested for her genetic modifications, The Illyrian Enigma sees Capt. Pike pursuing proof of Una's innocents.
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Delivers Surprising Death in the Very First Scene
There hasn't been too much bloodshed on House of the Dragon through its first few episodes, save for the villainous Crabfeeder meeting his end at the hands of Prince Daemon Targaryen a couple of weeks ago. As time marches on, however, the dominos are all being put into place. The first major domino to fall was toppled in the very first scene of Sunday's new episode, "We Light the Way," though the character is one that hadn't been seen on House of the Dragon until that point.
Halo Season 2 Includes a Surprising Return
Paramount+ recently announced that Halo Season 2 had started production and confirmed both the new and returning cast members for the upcoming season. While new series regulars for the upcoming season include Joseph Morgan (Vampires Diaries) as James Ackerson and Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive) as Talia Perez, it is the returning cast that is perhaps most interesting. It would appear that Halo Season 2 will see a surprising return.
Disney+'s Percy Jackson Resumes Production Following D23 Presentation
It has been a tidal wave of momentum for Percy Jackson and the Olympians over the past couple of months. The Disney+ adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels kicked off production in June, filming at a brand-new Industrial Light & Magic StageCraft in Vancouver. Since then, the series has ventured to Westminster Pier Park to shoot footage for the highly-anticipated Gateway Arch battle with the Chimera as well as the Anaheim Convention Center to present the show's first teaser trailer at Disney's D23 Expo. While brief, the 52 seconds of footage gave fans their first glimpse at Walker Scobell's titular hero, the various cabins at Camp Half-Blood, and a familiar monologue that echoed throughout the trailer.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Adds Russian Doll Star Charlie Barnett
Charlie Barnett, best known for his role in Netflix's Russian Doll, is reportedly in talks to appear in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg's upcoming Disney+ series. As with basically any character in a high-profile franchise series like this, details on the character are under wraps, with The Hollywood Reporter saying only that it's a supporting role.
House of the Dragon Midseason Trailer Reveals Another Major Character Marriage
House of the Dragon has reached the point of midseason, and as revealed in the trailer for episode 6, the show will finally reach the long-awaited time jump that will see major characters recast, as the years of Targaryen rule press on into a new decade of playing the Game of Thrones. The trailer for House of the Dragon Episode teases many new developments in the show's story – new members of House Targaryen being born, others dying off, while new unions will apparently forge bold new factions of power in Westeros.
Henry Silva, Johnny Cool and Batman: The Animated Series Actor, Dies at 95
Henry Silva, the longtime character actor with 140 acting credits to his name, has passed away at age 95. Silva was known for an array of roles, including working with Frank Sinatra in Ocean's 11 (1960) and The Manchurian Candidate (1962) in which he played Roger Corneal and Chunjin, respectively. In addition to his longtime career in Hollywood, Silva also made many European films due to being fluent in both Italian and Spanish. However, our ComicBook.com readers might know Silva best for voicing Bane in Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, and The New Batman Adventures. According to Deadline, he passed away of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Funko Pop Exclusive Launches for Batman Day
Batman Day 2022 took place over the weekend, and Funko celebrated with the release of a new Pop figure of classic Harley Quinn lounging on a stack of playing cards with her trusty mallet at her side. In fact, this Pop figure is extra special because it also celebrates the 30th anniversary of the first appearance of Harley Quinn in the 1992 Batman: The Animated Series episode "Joker's Favor". To top it all off, it's a limited edition GameStop exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $14.99 while it lasts.
Pixar's WALL-E Criterion Collection 4K Blu-ray Is Up for Pre-Order With a Big Discount
The Criterion Collection is dedicated to honoring the greatest films ever made with home video releases that feature the highest technical quality and the most comprehensive bonus content. To date, fewer than 1,200 films in cinema history have been inducted into the Collection, and WALL-E has become the first Pixar film to earn the distinction. Pre-orders for the WALL-E Criterion Collection 4K UHD release are now available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $32.45, which is 35% off the list price. Look for it to arrive on your doorstep on November 22nd. A full breakdown of the special features can be found below.
Chainsaw Man Releases Third Full Trailer: Watch
The time for Chainsaw Man's debut is just around the corner. After more than a year of waiting, Studio MAPPA is less than a month out from the anime's big debut. As you can imagine, all eyes are on the highly anticipated premiere given how popular Chainsaw Man's manga has become. And in its third full trailer, fans get a look at what the show has in store.
