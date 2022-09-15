Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Bragging rights: Helena wins OT thriller against rival Pelham
HELENA – The saying goes that rivals know each other better than anyone else does, and that held true for the Helena Huskies and Pelham Panthers on Friday night, Sept. 16 in a thrilling overtime game. The teams went blow-for-blow all night and it took overtime to separate the...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s offense clicks in dominant region win over Chelsea
CHELSEA – A night that started with Chelsea controlling the clock early ended with Thompson’s breakout party on offense in a third straight region victory for the Warriors. After falling behind 3-0 on a long opening drive from the Hornets that lasted more than seven minutes, Thompson scored...
Shelby Reporter
Vincent now 4-1 after 1-point loss to No. 5 B.B. Comer
VINCENT – A historic start to the season saw its first glitch for the Vincent Yellow Jackets on Friday, Sept. 16, but not one that should deter the season as they fell in a hard-fought battle with No. 5 B.B. Comer 36-35 in a game they led throughout. The...
Shelby Reporter
Evangel improves to 5-0 with another dominant effort against Freedom
ALABASTER – Evangel Christian School cruised to a 59-14 victory over Freedom Academy on Friday night, Sept. 16. “It was a good win for us tonight. I really was not expecting what we saw. We were expecting a dog fight and prepared for one, but our kids came out and played their tails off. We had one of the best crowds we’ve had since I’ve been there, and our players fed off that,” said Tim Smith, ECS head coach. “They have a good football team, we just played really well tonight.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo loses by 1 in defensive battle with West Blocton
WEST BLOCTON – For the third-straight year, Montevallo and West Blocton came down to a single point, only this time the Bulldogs came up short. Montevallo traveled to the West Blocton Tigers on Sept. 16 and nearly came away with a win, but a failed 2-point conversion with less than five minutes to play tilted the one-point win to West Blocton, 7-6. “I was really proud of our defense tonight … We expected a low-scoring, physical, tough game. Each game has been decided by one point, which is unheard of. It was too evenly matched teams,” said Blake Boren, Montevallo’s head coach. “Our region is a tough physical region and West Blocton, We’re excited about the second half of our year coming up.”
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain falls to Tuscaloosa County in final seconds
NORTHPORT – A go-ahead touchdown run with 3 seconds left to play sunk visiting Oak Mountain in a 34-31 loss to Tuscaloosa County on Friday. Tuscaloosa County’s Kevin Riley scored the first of his four touchdowns less than a minute into the game, on an 83-yard spring for a 6-0 lead.
Why the first words a paralyzed 15-year-old athlete said after being taken off a ventilator were ‘Roll Tide’
On November 13, 2013, Ethan Glynn and his family happened to catch the Iron Bowl on TV at their home in Minnesota.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans sound off on Bill O’Brien during Louisiana-Monroe game
We are in the third game of Alabama’s season and Tide fans want Bill O’Brien out of Tuscaloosa. They are sounding off on Twitter about O’Brien’s offensive play-calling against Louisiana-Monroe. O’Brien has been rumored as a possible head coaching option to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska....
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
Samford University seizure of fraternity house challenged in court
Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter after a hazing incident. It shut down and took over the building without paying the non-profit corporation run by alumni that owned it, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Samford renovated the...
Shelby Reporter
Five Spain Park seniors announced as National Merit semifinalists
HOOVER – Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Twenty-three Hoover City Schools (HCS) seniors were selected. These students scored in the top one percent of the nation on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) taken their...
wbrc.com
Into the Streets Day of Service at UAB on Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers came out to clean, educate, assist and improve the community through acts of service on Saturday at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets. Since the inaugural event in 1999, officials say volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved, and repaired areas throughout the city.
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
Bret Michaels Live in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Sunday the 25th Bret Michaels will perform at the Oxford Performing Arts Center at 7:00 pm. In the early 1980s, Michaels started playing in a band with longtime friend and drummer Rikki Rockett. The two later joined forces with bassist Bobby Dall and guitarist Matt Smith to form the band Paris. After playing mostly local gigs in the Pittsburgh area, the band moved to Los Angeles. Not long after their arrival, Smith was replaced by C. C. DeVille, and the band changed its name to Poison. Like some of the other L.A. metal bands of the time, Michaels and the rest of the group teased their hair, went heavy on the make-up, and wore outlandish outfits, which led critics to label such groups as hair metal bands.
uab.edu
ER, urgent care or your doctor? What experts really want you to know
Emergency departments across the state are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. This is part of a growing trend in health care following the height of the COVID pandemic. Determining the right place to receive care when someone is sick can be difficult. Primary care clinics, urgent care and emergency departments offer various resources to treat the sick and injured, all serving as a resource for different levels of illness.
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
wvtm13.com
Fire destroys structure in Warrior, Alabama
WARRIOR, Ala. — Firefighters from two cities were called to put out a structure fire in Warrior today. According to Warrior PD, the fire happened about 12:45 p.m. or so near the intersection of Poplar Street and Trafford Road. The fire was large enough that it produced dark smoke...
Camp Lee Fall Festival in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Camp Lee is holding their Fall Festival, and we would love to see all visit at Camp Lee on September 24th from 1-6pm. They will be having zip lines, face painting, canoes, shopping, food, and so much more!
Bham Now
NEW: Aww Shucks opening in Avondale this fall—celebrate at Aww Shucks Fall Festival, Sept 24
Gourmet fire-roasted corn food truck Aww Shucks is adding a new location this fall. Keep reading to learn more about the expansion and how you can celebrate at the Aww Shucks Fall Festival on September 24. Aww Shucks opening in Avondale. If you haven’t tried Aww Shucks’ fire-roasted corn yet,...
Comeback Town: Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has an idea
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have...
