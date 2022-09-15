Read full article on original website
13newsnow.com
Second annual Atlantis Community Day at the Atlantis Apartments in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach elected officials came together with Fairstead, a purpose-driven real estate company, to put on the second annual Atlantis Community Day at the Atlantis Apartments in Virginia Beach. Atlantis Community Day is a Fairstead collaboration. It celebrated the local partnerships in Virginia Beach and brought...
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations aim to bring cultural awareness to Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — On Sunday, many people went to Norfolk’s Ocean View Beach Park to celebrate Hispanic heritage and culture. Members of the Hispanic Chamber of Coastal Virginia hosted the Nuestra Feria 2022 festival celebrating National Hispanic Heritage month. A taste of culture and the rhythms of the...
13newsnow.com
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
Virginia Beach teacher selected as 'key influencer,' flies with Blue Angels
Josh Whitlinger, an 8th grade science teacher at Great Neck Middle School and 2023 Citywide Teacher of the Year, was taken on the ride-of-a-lifetime as the Navy's Key Influencer Ride.
Pharrell shares new video about hopes for Mighty Dream forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about Mighty Dream that first aired on Sept. 13. Pharrell Williams, a Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter from Hampton Roads, is getting ready for his next endeavor in Norfolk. He's been planning a "Mighty Dream" advocacy...
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
Suffolk welcomes world-class Kyiv City Ballet
SUFFOLK, Va. — Kyiv City Ballet is sharing its talents with audiences across the United States for the first time. One show will take place in Suffolk -- the only Virginia performance on the tour. “They are one of the world’s great ballet companies, and for them to come...
First day of NAS Oceana Air Show draws large crowd after two year hiatus
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual NAS Oceana Air Show returned to Hampton Roads this weekend. Touting the theme, 'Back to the Beach,' large crowds traveled to Virginia Beach to see the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs, the F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo and, of course, the Blue Angels. The Navy...
Washington Examiner
Pharrell to hold Virginia block party in name of social action
Singer Pharrell Williams will be hosting a block party in Virginia to rally for social action this November. Williams is a Virginia Beach native but will be hosting the three-day event in Norfolk's Neon District across 10 nearby locations, according to a report. It's meant to mark the start of...
'Back to the Beach' | NAS Oceana Air Show to draw large crowds this weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local favorite is "Back to the Beach," after multiple years on pause. The NAS Oceana Air Show returns this weekend. The Navy anticipates 150,000 people -- and perhaps more -- per day. So, no matter where you are in Virginia Beach, already expect to...
Schools across Hampton Roads receive false shooting threats
NORFOLK, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads received false threats of a shooter Monday morning. Virginia Beach dispatch confirmed someone reported an active shooter at Ocean Lakes High School, but it turned out to be false. In Newport News, someone made a call claiming there was a shooter...
Virginia Beach businesses prep for NAS Oceana Air Show
We caught up with some businesses who are excited not only about the show but about the economic impact this show will bring.
Norfolk SPCA celebrates second 'Salty Dog Beach Walk'
NORFOLK, Va. — There were lots of paws in the sand in the Ocean View area today as the Norfolk SPCA brought back their Salty Dog Beach Walk. It’s all to support the hundreds of animals they shelter every year. They celebrated their second year at Cova Brewing...
Virginia Beach city workers rally for collective bargaining
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city workers held a rally at Seatack North Park for their seat at the table when it comes to collective bargaining. Speakers at the rally said this is an on-going issue that is years overdue. "The problem is that we just don't feel...
'60 Strong' | Virginia Beach vets attempt Guinness World Records to raise money for Alzheimer’s research
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach veterans are proving that "old man strength" is a real thing. Breaking a Guinness World Record may seem unachievable to most, but 61-year-old Rodney Hahn and 67-year-old Dave Stephens are attempting to do just that. “That’s why it’s called ‘60 Strong.’ We...
Select Hampton Roads beaches now open to dogs during off-season
As the summer season winds down, city officials across Hampton Roads are once again allowing furry friends on select beaches with some restrictions in place.
Amphitheater, connected walkways between parks, coming to Downtown Newport News
On Thursday city leaders broke ground on a new project coming to the James River waterfront, called the James River Strand.
Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
Salty Dog Walk returns in support of Norfolk SPCA
The event brought vendors, food, music and adoptable pets to Cova Brewing Company in Norfolk's Ocean View neighborhood. People at pets took to the sand Sunday morning for a leisurely one-mile walk.
Colonial Williamsburg hosts first naturalization ceremony since global pandemic
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A dream is now a reality for dozens of people in Colonial Williamsburg. On Friday, more than 40 people became U.S. citizens in the area’s first naturalization ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Yes, this is a very big step for me," said...
