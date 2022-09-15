Both New York State lawmakers from Chautauqua County have been the most talkative on their respective chamber floors in Albany since November 2020. That's according to a recent analysis by Politico, which found that George Borrello spoke a total of 76,247 words on the Senate floor during that time, while Andrew Goodell spoke 300,372 words on the Assembly floor. Borrello, who spoke with WDOE News on Friday about that analysis, says he hopes it translates into people's voices being heard in Albany...

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO