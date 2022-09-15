ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hurricane impacts Puerto Rico, NYS ready to assist

There's an island-wide power outage on Puerto Rico and the territory has been getting slammed by torrential rain and catastrophic flooding, after Hurricane Fiona swept in Sunday afternoon. New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is monitoring the storm closely and will be able to deploy assistance if requested by the federal government and Puerto Rico.
Analysis Finds Borrello and Goodell to Be Most Talkative State Legislators

Both New York State lawmakers from Chautauqua County have been the most talkative on their respective chamber floors in Albany since November 2020. That's according to a recent analysis by Politico, which found that George Borrello spoke a total of 76,247 words on the Senate floor during that time, while Andrew Goodell spoke 300,372 words on the Assembly floor. Borrello, who spoke with WDOE News on Friday about that analysis, says he hopes it translates into people's voices being heard in Albany...
WNY under marginal risk for severe storms

All of Western New York is under a marginal risk for severe storms today. The National Weather Service says several rounds of scattered thunderstorms are expected today. A few isolated severe storms with damaging winds are possible. A few storms will also produce brief, heavy downpours. Map from the National...
