Read full article on original website
Related
chautauquatoday.com
State Health Commissioner Names SUNY Fredonia Alum as Deputy Chief of Staff
A graduate of the State University of New York at Fredonia will take on a leadership role with the New York State Department of Health. In a recent statement, State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett announced Maclain Berhaupt as her new Deputy Chief of Staff. Below is Dr. Mary Bassett's...
chautauquatoday.com
Hurricane impacts Puerto Rico, NYS ready to assist
There's an island-wide power outage on Puerto Rico and the territory has been getting slammed by torrential rain and catastrophic flooding, after Hurricane Fiona swept in Sunday afternoon. New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is monitoring the storm closely and will be able to deploy assistance if requested by the federal government and Puerto Rico.
chautauquatoday.com
Analysis Finds Borrello and Goodell to Be Most Talkative State Legislators
Both New York State lawmakers from Chautauqua County have been the most talkative on their respective chamber floors in Albany since November 2020. That's according to a recent analysis by Politico, which found that George Borrello spoke a total of 76,247 words on the Senate floor during that time, while Andrew Goodell spoke 300,372 words on the Assembly floor. Borrello, who spoke with WDOE News on Friday about that analysis, says he hopes it translates into people's voices being heard in Albany...
chautauquatoday.com
WNY under marginal risk for severe storms
All of Western New York is under a marginal risk for severe storms today. The National Weather Service says several rounds of scattered thunderstorms are expected today. A few isolated severe storms with damaging winds are possible. A few storms will also produce brief, heavy downpours. Map from the National...
Comments / 0