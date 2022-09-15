ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, CA

CBS News

All lanes of portion of northbound 110 Freeway closed due to crash

All lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway, just south of the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, are blocked until 7 p.m. because of a vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol reports. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Local
California Accidents
Oak Park, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, CA
Palmdale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palmdale, CA
Palmdale, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

April Fagan Fatally Injured in Semi-Truck Accident on Sierra Highway [Palmdale, CA]

59-Year-Old Woman Killed in Big-Rig Collision near East Avenue N. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m., near East Avenue N. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after. Per reports, the 17-year-old male driver of a 2011 Ford Fusion was heading north in the left hand lane. Suddenly, he swerved to avoid another vehicle that was merging into his lane. As the Fusion veered right, it struck a semi-truck driven by a 35-year-old Lancaster man.
PALMDALE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Avenue K [Lancaster, CA]

One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near North 12th Street West. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near North 12th Street West, per Lancaster authorities. According to reports, officials responded to a report of a truck and car that collided under unknown circumstances. Responding emergency crews extricated the trapped driver from...
LANCASTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert

A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA

Hazmat crews called to Buena Park after man’s body found in car

An apparent suicide at a mall parking lot in Buena Park resulted in hazmat crews responding to the scene after a note warned of poisonous material inside the man’s car. Around 9:45 a.m., the Buena Park Police Department responded to Buena Park Mall on La Palma Drive for a report of an unconscious man inside […]
BUENA PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run on Sunset Boulevard [Hollywood, CA]

Suspect at Large after Fatal Pedestrian Accident near McCadden Place. The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m., near North McCadden Place. According to reports, the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 approached North McCadden Place and struck a pedestrian. Upon impact, the westbound Audi then made a U-turn onto Sunset before exiting their vehicle and flagging down police officers. The driver then got back into their vehicle and fled the scene, heading eastbound on Sunset.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia

Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

Oxnard teen charged with murdering 14-year-old

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard teenager has been charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in the city last week, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Fifteen-year-old Juventino Mejia of Oxnard was arrested Sunday, and charged with the Sept. 12 murder of 14-year-old Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez. The shooting happened around 7:45...
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation

Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation. All lanes of traffic heading north were blocked as officers scoured the area, while the southbound lanes also experienced a backup as drivers slowed to get a look at the ongoing investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the collision. Their status was not immediately known. It was unclear when lanes would reopen to traffic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

2 killed in Lancaster traffic collision [UPDATE: Deceased ID’d]

LANCASTER – A driver and his 16-year-old female passenger died Wednesday after the driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Avenue H and 30th Street West. The driver was in a...
LANCASTER, CA

