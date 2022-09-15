Read full article on original website
Driver Transported to Hospital After Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Newhall California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics received a call around 10:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, for a solo vehicle rollover crash with one occupant who was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway under the 14 Freeway. The driver lost control...
CBS News
All lanes of portion of northbound 110 Freeway closed due to crash
All lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway, just south of the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, are blocked until 7 p.m. because of a vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol reports. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (This...
Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision
Ontario, San Bernardino County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the rear of a vehicle on the 10 Freeway Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 11:26… Read more "Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision"
foxla.com
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
L.A. Weekly
April Fagan Fatally Injured in Semi-Truck Accident on Sierra Highway [Palmdale, CA]
59-Year-Old Woman Killed in Big-Rig Collision near East Avenue N. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m., near East Avenue N. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after. Per reports, the 17-year-old male driver of a 2011 Ford Fusion was heading north in the left hand lane. Suddenly, he swerved to avoid another vehicle that was merging into his lane. As the Fusion veered right, it struck a semi-truck driven by a 35-year-old Lancaster man.
L.A. Weekly
Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Avenue K [Lancaster, CA]
One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near North 12th Street West. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near North 12th Street West, per Lancaster authorities. According to reports, officials responded to a report of a truck and car that collided under unknown circumstances. Responding emergency crews extricated the trapped driver from...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert
A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Hazmat crews called to Buena Park after man’s body found in car
An apparent suicide at a mall parking lot in Buena Park resulted in hazmat crews responding to the scene after a note warned of poisonous material inside the man’s car. Around 9:45 a.m., the Buena Park Police Department responded to Buena Park Mall on La Palma Drive for a report of an unconscious man inside […]
L.A. Weekly
Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run on Sunset Boulevard [Hollywood, CA]
Suspect at Large after Fatal Pedestrian Accident near McCadden Place. The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m., near North McCadden Place. According to reports, the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 approached North McCadden Place and struck a pedestrian. Upon impact, the westbound Audi then made a U-turn onto Sunset before exiting their vehicle and flagging down police officers. The driver then got back into their vehicle and fled the scene, heading eastbound on Sunset.
DUI Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash Takes Out Signal Light Pole, Traps Driver
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A DUI driver was trapped after a single-vehicle rollover crash that knocked down a signal light pole at an intersection near an air force facility in the city of Pomona Thursday night, Sept. 15. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from Palmdale station and Los Angeles...
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia
Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
foxla.com
Oxnard teen charged with murdering 14-year-old
OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard teenager has been charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in the city last week, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Fifteen-year-old Juventino Mejia of Oxnard was arrested Sunday, and charged with the Sept. 12 murder of 14-year-old Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez. The shooting happened around 7:45...
High-speed chase of burglary suspects through the San Fernando Valley ends in crash
Burglary suspects led police on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley Friday night.
UPDATE: Children among eight injuries in crash near Vandenberg Village
A crash involving two vehicles injured eight people and blocked Hwy 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. Friday morning.
vvng.com
Man airlifted after multi-vehicle crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on September 15, 2022, at about 4:00 pm, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Mesa Linda Avenue. Firefighters with Victorville City Fire responded to the...
Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation
Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation. All lanes of traffic heading north were blocked as officers scoured the area, while the southbound lanes also experienced a backup as drivers slowed to get a look at the ongoing investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the collision. Their status was not immediately known. It was unclear when lanes would reopen to traffic.
theavtimes.com
2 killed in Lancaster traffic collision [UPDATE: Deceased ID’d]
LANCASTER – A driver and his 16-year-old female passenger died Wednesday after the driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Avenue H and 30th Street West. The driver was in a...
Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries
A small single-engine airplane crashed on a beach in Ventura on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported. The post Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Drunk driver sentenced to 25 years in prison for Long Beach crash that killed 3-year-old, parents
A drunk driver who struck and killed a family of three in Long Beach while they were out on Halloween night in 2019 has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
