Missing Teen Identified After 5 Years
recordgazette.net
Banning begins the process of assessing its facilities
Banning has one maintenance employee for all of the city’s buildings, City Manager Doug Schulze revealed during a Sept. 13 special city council meeting. “For decades the city has deferred maintenance, and today we are the ones who are going to pay for it. It’s just what we’re dealing with. It’s really too big of a hurdle for staff to take on.”
Fontana Herald News
Fontana POA cooks lunch for Sonrise residents
The Fontana Police Officers Association recently cooked lunch for the residents of the Sonrise Senior Citizen Villas, located on Sierra Avenue in northern Fontana. One of Fontana’s most respected business leaders is Draymond Crawford, who originally suggested that the POA consider cooking for the seniors. According to Fontana POA...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Department welcomes new officer
The Fontana City Council officially welcomed a new officer, John Isaacs, to the Fontana Police Department during the Sept. 13 meeting. Isaacs was sworn in by Mayor Acquanetta Warren after being introduced by Police Chief Billy Green. Isaacs, a graduate of Fontana High School, served with distinction in the U.S....
Fairview fire at 94% containment
Firefighters are making progress Friday battling the Fairview Fire near Hemet with containment at 94%, but full containment was not expected until Saturday, while evacuation orders inside the fire perimeter were reduced to warnings, authorities said. All remaining areas around the fire perimeter are under an evacuation warning and road...
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
menifee247.com
Commission to consider proposed apartment complex
The Menifee Planning Commission will consider the plot plan for a 30-unit apartment community in northwest Menifee at its Sept. 28 meeting. The Vista Ridge Apartment Community is planned for a 2.65-acre parcel located at the northwest corner of Murrieta Road and Thornton Avenue. It will include a picnic and playground area. Access to the site will be via Thornton Avenue.
Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight.
Coachella Valley residents will gather at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs tonight for a Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally. The rally will take place from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Section 14 refers to a portion of downtown Palm Springs where minority residents were evicted from the land more than 55 years ago. The post Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight. appeared first on KESQ.
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
Riverside County confirms 1st pediatric MPX case
A child younger than 10 contracted MPX, also known as monkeypox, in the western part of Riverside County, the Riverside University Health System announced Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Residents Still Shouldn't Water Lawns Right Now, But Hang In There
The project to repair a critical pipeline in Southern California, forcing millions of residents to stop outdoor watering for two weeks, is almost done. "This area tends to be more green just because it's where we tend to water the most and congregate the most," Adrian McGee said. What was...
newportbeachindy.com
Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
Paradise Post
Another California exodus: Dairy cows leave for greener pastures in Texas, Arizona as farms squeezed
Michael Oosten’s grandparents were dairy farmers in the Netherlands and immigrated to California in the 1920s, starting their own dairy farm in Paramount in 1945 before relocating to bigger farms in Artesia and Bellflower. In the early 1970s, they moved their farm to Chino, but decided to sell it...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Beaumont (CA) Breaks Ground on New $10 Million Fire Station for West Side
Groundbreaking on a new fire station for Beaumont’s west side got underway Tuesday, and, once open, the new facility is expected to improve response times for nearby communities, including Olivewood, Tournament Hills and Tukwet, Patch.com reported. Fire Station No. 106, also known as the West Side Fire Station, will...
Person fatally struck by commuter train in MoVal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound Metrolink commuter train in Moreno Valley. The fatality occurred about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Interstate 215, according to Metrolink and the Riverside County Fire Department.
New LADWP program offers $225 rebate on energy-efficient AC units for low-income residents
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power introduced a new program called Cool LA, which increases rebates from $75 to $225 for energy-efficient AC units for low-income customers.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Updates
On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.
Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
Gizmodo
See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides
Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
