Moreno Valley, CA

recordgazette.net

Banning begins the process of assessing its facilities

Banning has one maintenance employee for all of the city’s buildings, City Manager Doug Schulze revealed during a Sept. 13 special city council meeting. “For decades the city has deferred maintenance, and today we are the ones who are going to pay for it. It’s just what we’re dealing with. It’s really too big of a hurdle for staff to take on.”
BANNING, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana POA cooks lunch for Sonrise residents

The Fontana Police Officers Association recently cooked lunch for the residents of the Sonrise Senior Citizen Villas, located on Sierra Avenue in northern Fontana. One of Fontana’s most respected business leaders is Draymond Crawford, who originally suggested that the POA consider cooking for the seniors. According to Fontana POA...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department welcomes new officer

The Fontana City Council officially welcomed a new officer, John Isaacs, to the Fontana Police Department during the Sept. 13 meeting. Isaacs was sworn in by Mayor Acquanetta Warren after being introduced by Police Chief Billy Green. Isaacs, a graduate of Fontana High School, served with distinction in the U.S....
FONTANA, CA
HeySoCal

Fairview fire at 94% containment

Firefighters are making progress Friday battling the Fairview Fire near Hemet with containment at 94%, but full containment was not expected until Saturday, while evacuation orders inside the fire perimeter were reduced to warnings, authorities said. All remaining areas around the fire perimeter are under an evacuation warning and road...
HEMET, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
California Government
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
menifee247.com

Commission to consider proposed apartment complex

The Menifee Planning Commission will consider the plot plan for a 30-unit apartment community in northwest Menifee at its Sept. 28 meeting. The Vista Ridge Apartment Community is planned for a 2.65-acre parcel located at the northwest corner of Murrieta Road and Thornton Avenue. It will include a picnic and playground area. Access to the site will be via Thornton Avenue.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight.

Coachella Valley residents will gather at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs tonight for a Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally. The rally will take place from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Section 14 refers to a portion of downtown Palm Springs where minority residents were evicted from the land more than 55 years ago. The post Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight. appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
#Emergency Preparedness#Mayor#Politics Local
newportbeachindy.com

Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Beaumont (CA) Breaks Ground on New $10 Million Fire Station for West Side

Groundbreaking on a new fire station for Beaumont’s west side got underway Tuesday, and, once open, the new facility is expected to improve response times for nearby communities, including Olivewood, Tournament Hills and Tukwet, Patch.com reported. Fire Station No. 106, also known as the West Side Fire Station, will...
BEAUMONT, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Updates

On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.

Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
BEAUMONT, CA
Gizmodo

See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides

Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
CALIFORNIA STATE

