Michigan Fans In For Special Treat On Saturday

Fans in attendance for Saturday's contest between No. 4 Michigan and Connecticut are in for a special treat, courtesy of the U.S. Military.

If you're one of the 110,000 plus fans that will be in attendance for this weekends contest between No. 4 Michigan and Connecticut, you're in for a special treat!

On Saturday, Michigan Stadium will hold its annual 'Military Appreciation' game - a tradition created to honor, thank and recognize all military and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. Prior to the game, two large American field flags will be held by military veterans and service members during the national anthem. The field flags will be held by University of Michigan Student Veterans.

Here's a few other things you'll definitely want to watch out for on Saturday:

Retirement Flags - Retiring service members of the U.S. Armed Forces will be recognized with 16 American Flags flown around the stadium in their honor.

Military Static Displays - Visit the Military Displays located at Gate 10 and behind the North Scoreboard to see a MRAP All Terrain Vehicle, M1151 HMMWV and a Field Litter Ambulance from the Michigan Army National Guard.

SOCOM Parachute Jump - Prior to kick off, the Special Command Para-Commandos (SOCOM) will skydive into Michigan Stadium. The Para-Commandos are assigned to the Special Operations Command at MacDrill Air Force Base and represent the 69,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Department of Defense civilians stationed across the United States.

No. 4 Michigan and Connecticut are scheduled to kickoff this Saturday at 12 PM on ABC.