ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Michigan Fans In For Special Treat On Saturday

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skiF8_0hwxujTe00

Fans in attendance for Saturday's contest between No. 4 Michigan and Connecticut are in for a special treat, courtesy of the U.S. Military.

If you're one of the 110,000 plus fans that will be in attendance for this weekends contest between No. 4 Michigan and Connecticut, you're in for a special treat!

On Saturday, Michigan Stadium will hold its annual 'Military Appreciation' game - a tradition created to honor, thank and recognize all military and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. Prior to the game, two large American field flags will be held by military veterans and service members during the national anthem. The field flags will be held by University of Michigan Student Veterans.

Here's a few other things you'll definitely want to watch out for on Saturday:

  • Retirement Flags - Retiring service members of the U.S. Armed Forces will be recognized with 16 American Flags flown around the stadium in their honor.
  • Military Static Displays - Visit the Military Displays located at Gate 10 and behind the North Scoreboard to see a MRAP All Terrain Vehicle, M1151 HMMWV and a Field Litter Ambulance from the Michigan Army National Guard.
  • SOCOM Parachute Jump - Prior to kick off, the Special Command Para-Commandos (SOCOM) will skydive into Michigan Stadium. The Para-Commandos are assigned to the Special Operations Command at MacDrill Air Force Base and represent the 69,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Department of Defense civilians stationed across the United States.

No. 4 Michigan and Connecticut are scheduled to kickoff this Saturday at 12 PM on ABC.

Comments / 12

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan to be without key player Saturday

Michigan will have to manage without one of its key running backs on Saturday against UConn. The Wolverines will be without Donovan Edwards on Saturday as the running back continues to nurse an ankle injury sustained from the Hawaii game last week. Edwards’s status had been unclear all week, but...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Notre Dame commit visiting Michigan for UConn game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Brandon Davis-Swain, a four-star defensive lineman in the 2024 class, is visiting Michigan for the UConn game, The Michigan Insider confirmed Saturday morning. Davis-Swain, a product of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School, is a Notre Dame commit. He holds offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska,...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Connecticut State
24/7 Wall St.

Flee to Michigan as Soon as Possible

Last October, author Parag Khanna released a book titled “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.” He called out Michigan as the best place to live in 2050 due to massive climate change. Because of the acceleration of the problems of global warming, people may want to move there today. According to The New York Times, several […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Stadium#Veteran#Military Service#The U S Military#The U S Armed Forces#American#Mrap#Marines#Department Of Defense
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant

No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
EUGENE, OR
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Nebraska football reaches new low with Urban Meyer pandering (Video)

On FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff show, Nebraska football fans made it very clear they want Urban Meyer as their next head coach. Nebraska football needs a new coach, that much is clear after they fired Scott Frost this week. Frost, formerly a Husker golden boy who was meant to return the program to its once-dominant state, failed to do so.
LINCOLN, NE
nationalinterest.org

Navy and Marines at Odds Over the Light Amphibious Warship

One of the main points of contention is the ship's cost and survivability. The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are at loggerheads over the future of the Light Amphibious Warship. The vessel will form the cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. The operating concept...
MILITARY
The Blade

Ohio high school sports participation up to No. 3 in the country

Total participation numbers in Ohio high school sports is trending upward over the past three years, ranking the state third in the country behind only population-rich Texas and California. The National Federation of State High School Associations released its high school sports participation report for the first time since 2019. In that time Ohio has climbed above New York after being ranked fourth in 2018 and 2019. Prior to that, Ohio had ranked fifth behind Texas, California, New York, and Illinois since 2010. Ohio's No. 3 ranking is the state's highest since the NFHS began reporting state-by-state total participation numbers for the 1990-91 school year.
HIGH SCHOOL
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
RICHFIELD, OH
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy