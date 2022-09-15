Guaranteed Access To See Your Doctor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ProPartners Healthcare is a new and different kind of family medicine practice that partners with small businesses in and around Kansas City to guarantee their employees 24/7 direct access to their doctor and same-day unrushed appointments for a flat monthly feeCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 0