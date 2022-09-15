27 gorgeous photos of Roger Federer gracefully playing tennis
By Scott Davis
Insider
3 days ago
Roger Federer announced he is going to retire from tennis after this year's Laver Cup.
Over the years, Federer has delighted tennis fans with his grace, style, and passion on the court.
Using Getty Images, we compiled 27 incredible photos of Federer's trademark style in all sorts of conditions on the court.
Roger Federer announced that he is retiring from tennis after this year's Laver Cup. The 20-time Slam winner has delighted crowds for years with his style, elegance, and passion on the court. Federer's serve is picture-perfect. Federer's serves almost have a Greek sculpture quality to them. And his returns are action-figure-esque. Or perhaps they're more balletic. But his form is always consistent. Truly, there may not be another player who hits with so much style. One of Federer's many trophy ceremonies. Federer's back-hand somehow looks smoother on the blue court at the Australian Open. The views at Wimbledon are always stunning. The opposite angle... Federer hits a return at Wimbledon 2018. The colors pop in the afternoon shadows of center court at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Federer serves out of the shadows at the 2019 Madrid Open. Federer runs to the net under blue skies at the Madrid Open Dramatic shadows at the 2019 French Open. He never looked his age stretching for shots. Federer's silhouette as he makes a picturesque return at the 2017 Miami Open. The mountains of Monaco provide a nice back-drop for the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters. The sun beat down on Federer at the 2015 U.S. Open. Federer still manages to serve into the sun. The vibe is almost peaceful as the sun sets on the Australian Open. The trees in Rome create unique shadows at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. Federer brought his theatrics to the 2012 BNP Paribas Showdown at Madison Square Garden in 2012. Federer delighted fans at 2021 Wimbledon, his last Slam. There may never be another one like him. Read the original article on Insider
