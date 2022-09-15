Matt Smith says Prince Harry once called him 'granddad' when they met at a polo match

Kelly Ripa thought she and Marc Consuelos were going to be expanding their family at one point during the pandemic. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star recently revealed she thought she was pregnant in her late 40s — however, it just so happened that she was beginning menopause. “I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, ‘Could there be another reason why you’re not getting your period?’ and me saying, ‘What other reason could there possibly be?’" Ripa recalled in a recent interview while promoting her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. PERMISSION...

