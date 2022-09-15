ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Smith says Prince Harry once called him 'granddad' when they met at a polo match

By Libby Torres
 3 days ago
Matt Smith in 2022, left; right, as Price Philip on "The Crown." Mike Marsland/WireIMage; Robert Viglasky/Netflix
  • Matt Smith is known for playing Prince Philip on the early seasons of Netflix's "The Crown."
  • The actor recently revealed that when he met Prince Harry, the royal jokingly called him "granddad."
  • "It sounds a bit grand, but it wasn't that grand," Smith said of meeting Harry at a polo match.

Insider

Insider

