ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure

By By Rebecca Grapevine Capitol Beat News Service, Sam Whitehead/Kaiser Health News/TNS
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eintw_0hwxuJis00
Atlanta Medical Center has been a community fixture in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood for decades. Wellstar Health System, the nonprofit that owns the facility, plans to shutter it in November. It’s the latest change in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood and another severe blow to the Atlanta-area health care landscape. Sam Whitehead/Kaiser Health News/TNS

The state will funnel $130 million in federal covid relief funds to Grady Memorial Hospital to help offset the impact of the looming closure of Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

The Republican governor and two Atlanta-area Democratic leaders addressed how Georgia’s capital city will cope with the closure of the Wellstar facility in November. Last month, Wellstar announced it plans to close the busy hospital whose 460 beds serve patients from surrounding neighborhoods and across Georgia.

Wellstar’s decision to close AMC comes after the company announced earlier this year that it would close a smaller hospital in South Atlanta.

The closures put the city’s other large hospital, Grady Memorial, in the spotlight as politicians and health-care providers seek to figure out how Grady and other facilities will serve patients formerly cared for at AMC.

The cash infusion Kemp announced Thursday will let Grady add nearly 200 beds. Grady already was planning to bring 40 new beds online in November. The additional beds will be added in a rolling fashion over the next year.

The state will also provide Grady with a mobile hospital unit that will add 24 beds to the hospital’s capacity, Kemp said.

Georgia recently started a new program that will increase reimbursement rates at Grady for people on Medicaid if the hospital meets certain performance targets, Kemp said. This change to the funding formula will provide Grady with an additional $130 million on top of the federal infusion.

“These are not Band Aid solutions,” Kemp said. “They are meaningful, carefully thought out and implemented measures designed to ensure this cornerstone of Atlanta’s health care network is on solid footing for many years.

“It is our goal to see these investments strengthen Grady’s long-term ability to serve patients who would have otherwise chosen AMC.”

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond stood alongside Kemp as he made the announcement and said they supported the new plan — but that more work is needed to shore up the city’s medical system.

Pitts said his county recently increased funding to Grady by $11 million.

“This, though, is a short-term solution to the problem,” he said.

Pitts said he and his team also are looking at how another health-care facility in South Fulton could be funded and built.

“The governor through a very generous appropriation has provided us with a reprieve but not a bailout — and that’s important for everyone here today to understand,” Thurmond added.

Thurmond said people across Atlanta share a need for good health care, and the issue should not be politicized.

“Affordable health care is not about Republicans and Democrats,” he said. “It’s about saving lives and maintaining the quality of life for all of our citizens.”

Democrat Stacey Abrams — who is challenging Kemp for the governorship in November — said during a separate press conference that the new plan does not go far enough to address the strains on Atlanta’s health-care system and that Georgia should expand Medicaid.

“The argument that has been put forward is that a stopgap measure will solve the problem,” she said. “Problem is, the math doesn’t work.”

By not expanding Medicaid, the state is forgoing $3.5 billion in federal funding each year that could provide low-income Georgians with health insurance and help support Georgia hospitals, Abrams said.

“Adding 180 beds or 200 beds at Grady cannot solve a systemic collapse of public health,” she said.

Kemp said on the campaign trail last week that expanding Medicaid would not save AMC. He has rejected expanding Medicaid coverage as too expensive.

Comments / 1

Louise Giddens
3d ago

That's right! and take 30 million from the hospital 🏥 to Gray! But you can use that money 💵 to keep doors open! Now, you know, who to vote for!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline

By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Georgia State installs university’s first black president

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dr. Brian Blake was invested as the president of Georgia State University today, making him the first Black president in school history. He is the eighth president overall. The ceremony was held at the school’s new convocation center near the school’s football stadium. Blake’s investiture was...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations

Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative.  Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#South Atlanta#Mobile Hospital#Politics State#Politics Governor#Medical Services#General Health#Atlanta Medical Center#Wellstar Health System#Grady Memorial Hospital#Republican#Democratic#Amc
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement

ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
nypressnews.com

A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.

Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
ATLANTA, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
1K+
Followers
460
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy