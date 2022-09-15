Read full article on original website
Worried About a Recession? 6 Things to Do Today
An upcoming recession does not mean the sky is falling.
Motley Fool
Almost 4 out of 5 Americans Worry About Losing Their Jobs in a Recession. Here's How to Protect Yours
We don't know for sure whether a recession will come, but there's no harm in being prepared. Almost 4 out of 5 people worry they'll lose their jobs if there's a recession. You can ready yourself for economic hardship by making a plan now. Learn new skills, maintain your professional...
Fast Company
Retiring baby boomers are creating a labor shortage—immigration could be the solution
Amid worries over rampant inflation and whether the U.S. may be slipping into a recession, some economists see one simple fix that could lift the economy: immigration. “The economy would benefit enormously from more immigration,” says Mark Zandi, Moody’s chief economist. “It would alleviate labor shortages and cool inflation and interest rates.” Economic research by Moody’s Analytics has shown that for every 1% increase in the population made of immigrants, the GDP rises 1.15%.
The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree
President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families. College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
‘My choices are limited’: over-50s turn to flatsharing in cost of living crisis
Marie, 53, shares a flat with her friend and their family. It’s noisy and cramped and she is desperate to move into her own place but she can’t. Rents are high in East Sussex, where she lives, and the property market is highly competitive, with estate agents prioritising dual-income families.
Gen Z is the most materialistic living generation
The ability to afford material goods is motivating Gen Z to achieve financial success more than any other generation. In a generational riff on a Madonna classic, “We are living in a material world, and Gen Z is a material girl.”. The desire to easily afford material goods is...
Fast Company
Why curiosity is crucial for ongoing growth
As babies, the whole world around us is new. I watch my grandchildren, who are 4 and 12 months old, experience everything for the first time with an innate wonder to look and evaluate. When we let them explore their environment, we empower them to learn about safety and protecting themselves. If anything becomes too dangerous, we can swoop in and help; otherwise, we let them learn and satisfy their unbridled curiosity.
Why I'm Not Paying Even $1 Extra to Pay Off My Debt
There's a very good reason why debt payoff isn't a priority for me.
Fast Company
Four ways to attract and retain new talent
As of the end of July, research was still showing that one in five workers were considering looking for a new job. That might seem like a hopeful statistic for some but a curse for others. From my research, here is how you can work to keep your employees and continue to bring new and better talent to your door.
Fast Company
Airbnb has ideas about how governments can improve remote work
Airbnb is proposing a number of policy changes that governments and cities could adapt to improve remote work across the globe. The home-rental platform released a white paper Thursday morning outlining steps that locations and lawmakers can take “to leverage the rise of remote work for their communities.” Recommendations include improving the visa process, encouraging visitor support of the local economy, and streamlining tax compliance.
Inflation hitting day-to-day necessities like food and rent
NEW YORK -- Wall Street is continuing to find its footing Wednesday after stocks tumbled to their worst day in two years following the latest inflation report. The Dow lost more than 1,200 points Tuesday when the report on consumer prices was released. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with consumers and experts to see how they're dealing with the squeeze on their finances. "I'm applying to grad school, so I have to make sure I can apply to a certain amount that will fit my budget," college student Elijah Jones told Westbrook. Anxiety looms for Jones, who is not only waiting to hear back from...
marketplace.org
Why has it taken so long for savings account interest rates to start rising?
We’ll see how aggressively officials plan to fight inflation going forward when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next week. The Fed has been raising interest rates for about five months now. The point of raising interest rates is to cool demand by making it more expensive to borrow...
Fast Company
When recession hits, social good programs are the first to go. Here’s how to protect them
When economies face a downturn, companies need to make cuts to survive. Often, the axe falls on social impact initiatives that can be seen as nonessential to the company’s core business. These cuts may help the company stay afloat through a few tough quarters, but that’s a short-sighted view.
Williams-Sonoma Is Hiring Remote Seasonal Jobs Ahead of the Holidays
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Believe it or not, the holiday season is around the corner, which means that holiday shopping might soon be on your radar, if it isn’t already. But if your budget is understandably tight this year, Williams-Sonoma has got you covered. The retailer is bringing back its remote seasonal job offerings, and they’re hiring 7,000 temporary employees in the coming weeks for anyone looking to score a flexible, WFH gig with plenty of benefits. And yes, that includes a 40 percent employee discount.
Fast Company
This Google program is helping Black and Latino entrepreneurs grow their businesses
When Google recruited JinJa Birkenbeuel to work as a digital coach in 2017, she had no idea what to expect. Birkenbeuel, an entrepreneur who identifies as a Black woman, had long understood the challenges that Black and brown small business owners face, including a lack of access to financial, educational, and technological resources. But now Birkenbeuel was being asked to partner with a large, influential tech company to assist these same entrepreneurs in growing their businesses through Google tools–an opportunity she simply couldn’t pass up.
Fast Company
We all know about ‘quiet quitting.’ Now there’s ‘quiet firing,’ too
Quiet quitting isn’t the only “quiet” trend; quiet firing is happening, too, and it’s been going on for a long time. Instead of properly managing an employee, bosses shirk their duties and hope they’ll quit. And in some cases, they may be pushing their employees out the door without realizing it.
Seasonal Jobs at Target Last 5 Months — Details on Pay and Applying
In an effort to prepare for one of the busiest times of the year, Target, like other retailers, hires seasonal workers to better handle crowds and ensure shelves are adequately stocked. A seasonal job at Target generally lasts from late October to the second week of January, according to Indeed.
I escaped generational poverty by amassing college debt. Loan forgiveness will change lives.
My own children have never experienced coming home to no lights or running water. They will never have to escape from poverty because they don't come from it and I don't know that I'd be able to say the same if I didn't make the choice to accept student loans.
Fast Company
The top five risks to consider regarding cloud outages
Cloud outages are common, and no matter how much redundancy engineers build into cloud-based systems,they are here to stay. A few recent examples of major cloud outages include:. Atlassian, which began on April 5, 2022, affected 400 customers, including Jira, the Jira Service Desk, Confluence and Opsgenie, and lasted two...
The Average Millennial Now Has More Than $100K in Debt: 3 Tips for Paying It Off
No one likes being in debt, but that's the reality for most millennials. A recent survey conducted by Real Estate Witch found that a whopping 72% of millennials have non-mortgage debt. Even more...
