WINSTON, Ore. -- A 12-year-old boy is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while he was on the way to school, the Winston Police Department said. According to WPD, the incident occurred earlier on September 14 at about 7:13 a.m. Officers say they arrived to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Grape Street and Park Street to find a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a motor vehicle. According to police, one of the boy’s legs had been amputated by the impact.

WINSTON, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO