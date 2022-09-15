Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night. 40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering. Roseburg Police said around 9:00...
kqennewsradio.com
DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
kqennewsradio.com
ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies checked on a victim in the 1000 block of Southeast Booth Avenue in Roseburg following a call indicating there had been a verbal disturbance between the victim and a 40-year old male suspect. The victim said two days earlier the suspect had strangled her, squeezing her neck and covering her mouth, making her unable to breathe. The victim was provided resources by Adapt and given a courtesy ride.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STORE INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged incident at a store in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 7:40 a.m. the 32-year old allegedly entered Walmart in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after being previously trespassed from the business. The report said the man unrolled a sleeping bag from a shelf and then fell asleep in the sporting goods section of the store.
kezi.com
12-year-old loses leg in tragic car crash
WINSTON, Ore. -- A 12-year-old boy is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while he was on the way to school, the Winston Police Department said. According to WPD, the incident occurred earlier on September 14 at about 7:13 a.m. Officers say they arrived to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Grape Street and Park Street to find a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a motor vehicle. According to police, one of the boy’s legs had been amputated by the impact.
nbc16.com
Brush fire burning near North Spit in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A brush fire is burning on Trans Pacific Lane near the North Spit in North Bend. A large plume of smoke can be seen above the fire. On their Facebook page, Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) says "We currently have a fire in the North Spit Trans Pacific Parkway area, NW of Coos Bay / North Bend. Strong winds are pushing the smoke as far away as Coquille. We have resources on scene, CFPA, USFS, RFD's & Aircraft all working diligently to slow this fire."
KDRV
Police: Search of black market grow yields 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana
WOLF CREEK, Ore. - More than 9,000 lbs of growing marijuana plants and 1,000 lbs of processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a police search in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road in Wolf Creek, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was carried out by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
kezi.com
Wildland fire contained near North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A wildfire near Transpacific Parkway was contained after a combined effort from several fire protection agencies on Friday, the North Bay Fire District reported. According to NBFD, firefighters were dispatched just before noon on September 16. upon arrival, they reportedly found a wildland fire moving through...
kezi.com
As fire danger lessens, Douglas County forests relax use restrictions
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- As temperatures temporarily cool off and several wildfires are put out in Douglas County forests, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has relaxed the strictness of public use restrictions in forestlands. Effective Friday, September 16, public restriction levels will change from extreme to moderate strictness in all private,...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
focushillsboro.com
Southern Oregonians Agree On The Seriousness Of The Homeless Situation, According To A Fresh Study
Three healthcare organizations in Southern Oregon paid for the study to understand how people felt about the homelessness situation. The Moore Information Group polled 400 people in the counties of Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath. According to the findings, around 90% of individuals feel homelessness is a severe problem,...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 14
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Langlois in Curry Co.
focushillsboro.com
Heceta Head Lighthouse B&B On The Oregon Coast Offers Ghost Tours
At this historic lighthouse on the Oregon coast, there are echoes of the classic movie Ghost and Mrs. Muir. The keeper’s quarters at Florence’s Heceta Head Lighthouse are said to be haunted by a kind, harmless spirit that occasionally cleans up after itself. She doesn’t offer counsel like the ghost in the vintage 1960s film, but it appears like she’s making an effort to be supportive.
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
