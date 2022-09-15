Jan. 6 Rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Hoodie Gets 75-Day Sentence
A Jan. 6 rioter who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” hoodie during last year’s Capitol siege has been sentenced to 75 days behind bars. Robert Packer, 57, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, which is punishable by a maximum of six months imprisonment. In court, prosecutors said Packer, who lives in Newport News, Virginia, wore a Nazi-themed “SS” t-shirt underneath his antisemitic hoodie. “When asked why he wore the Auschwitz sweatshirt, he fatuously replied ‘because I was cold,’” the government said in a sentencing memo .
