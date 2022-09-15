Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Is Not Part Of HSBC’s Future, CEO Explains Why
Crypto is not part of every banks’ strategy for the future. HSBC, one of the world’s biggest multinational banks, says they’re not too confident about crypto and thus, will not be offering any service related to it in the future. Noel Quinn, HSBC CEO, says:. “I do...
bitcoinist.com
Coin Center Chips In: Is A Proof-Of-Stake Ethereum Suddenly A Security?
Not that anyone is asking, but Coin Center inserted itself into the debate at hand. Is the Post-Merge Ethereum a security now? Moving from Proof-Of-Work to Proof-Of-Stake without pausing the operation was quite a feat, but it came with a cost. Many things are completely different at this stage, and those new characteristics might put Ethereum in the regulator’s field of vision. Is staking a similar activity to mining or are they totally different?
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Near Protocol are The Top 3 Coins to Trade in 2022
The cryptocurrency industry is prepared to put its most difficult times in the past and move on, and it’s certainly done a fantastic job of moving on from those times. Steady price increases and increased buzz surrounding the release of new tokens in the cryptocurrency market are indicators of a potential booming bull market soon.
bitcoinist.com
Binance CZ Favors Biden’s Regulatory Policy Unlike Other Industry Leaders
U.S. President Joe Biden ordered federal agencies in March to analyze the crypto industry in order to design better regulations protecting users. After six months of Biden’s order, the government authorities issued reports covering recommendations for the crypto regulatory framework needed to drive transparency and prevent illicit activities. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Underrated Crypto Projects To Watch Out For: Ripple, Flow, and Big Eyes Coin
Ripple (XRP) – The Secure and Seamless Platform. Ripple is a blockchain company that focuses on creating a seamless payment network and remittance system. Under the Ripple company, we have the XRP ledger and the XRP cryptocurrency. Ripple has come a long way as it is one of the...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Bad Guys Vs. 150 U.S. Prosecutors – Who Will Win?
The crypto landscape is heating up as the U.S. Department of Justice ramping up its efforts to counteract the risks posed to the American people by the illegal exploitation of digital assets. On Friday, the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division announced the launch of its nationwide Digital Asset Coordinator (DAC)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Spoils Of The Merge: Bitcoin Proof Of Work Dominance Rises To 94%
With the Ethereum Merge successfully completed, bitcoin has seen its biggest proof of work competitor network eliminated. While the pioneer digital asset had maintained the largest share of the proof of work networks prior to the Ethereum Merge, it is now in almost complete control of all the market cap of these coins. So while the crypto market celebrates Ethereum’s latest upgrade, it gives the bitcoin community something to celebrate too.
bitcoinist.com
Start Of The Bull Market? Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin And Polkadot Are 3 Of The Most Successful Coins Out There
Since the market of cryptocurrencies has been booming for some time, more individuals are going to become involved. Knowing which cryptocurrencies to buy in order to maximise benefits is crucial since the number of purchases and profits from cryptocurrencies is rising. Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Take Over After Its...
bitcoinist.com
2023 Investment Guide: DeFi Giants Celsius Network (CEL) and Aave (AAVE)
Celsius Network (CEL) prepares to make a comeback after its fateful bankruptcy filing in July. The crypto jumped double-digits amid market optimism, making it among cryptoland’s top 10 biggest gainers on Wednesday. Another crypto lending platform Aave (AAVE) did not get the same positive sentiment and is down 1.57%...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Mining Company Bitfarms Kickstarts Megafarm Operations In Argentina
Bitfarms’ megafarm Bitcoin facility situated in Argentina is now online and already contributing to the overall hashrate of the Bitcoin network. This after the farm, which started its construction on October 2021, was finally unveiled and started operating last September 16. Currently, the facility, in its first phase, is generating 10 megawatts (MW) of mining power.
Comments / 0