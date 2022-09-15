ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

KFYR-TV

North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
ARNEGARD, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 9/12-9/19 2022

(KXNET) — Crime and crashes dominated the news in the region over the past seven days. Here are highlights of what you may have missed: #1: Motorcyclist killed in Williston crash shortly after police chase. A motorcycle crash with an SUV resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver. According to the North Dakota Highway […]
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Strong showing so far for Williston’s direct flight to Las Vegas

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Numbers have started strong for Williston’s second season of providing direct flights to Las Vegas. Airport Director Anthony Dudas says the first two Sun Country flights on September 8 and 11 have gone well, with one flight being sold out. More than 120 people took off on Thursday, many of them excited about the low prices and the shorter distance they had to travel.
WILLISTON, ND
kxnet.com

Police arrest suspect in Watford City shooting

UPDATE – 9/19, 11:30 A.M. WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — Watford City Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Oklahoma after an investigation regarding the shooting incident on Sunday. According to Watford City Police, the man was asked to leave a party in the parking lot of the...
WATFORD CITY, ND
KX News

Name released of 18-year-old killed in Williston motorcycle crash

WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The name of the 18-year-old man who fled police and died after colliding with an SUV in Williston has been released. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was William Chamley, an 18-year-old Williston resident. On Tuesday afternoon, Chamley fled police on his motorcycle after police tried to pull […]
WILLISTON, ND

