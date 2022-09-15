Read full article on original website
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
Saving a life underneath the Friday night lights
Kuhnhenn says that this should serve as a message to everyone.
In Case You Missed It: 9/12-9/19 2022
(KXNET) — Crime and crashes dominated the news in the region over the past seven days. Here are highlights of what you may have missed: #1: Motorcyclist killed in Williston crash shortly after police chase. A motorcycle crash with an SUV resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver. According to the North Dakota Highway […]
Williston strongman finishes sixth in international weightlifting competition
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Most people lift weights just to get into shape. One Williston athlete takes it to the next level as he prepares for his competitions. Mitch Hughes spends hours at his gym, Full Circle Strength Systems, working out his muscles when he’s not at his job.
Strong showing so far for Williston’s direct flight to Las Vegas
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Numbers have started strong for Williston’s second season of providing direct flights to Las Vegas. Airport Director Anthony Dudas says the first two Sun Country flights on September 8 and 11 have gone well, with one flight being sold out. More than 120 people took off on Thursday, many of them excited about the low prices and the shorter distance they had to travel.
New Mexico Poacher Slapped With Massive Fine After Beheading Mule Deer
After four months of investigating, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has finally caught the poacher who shot and beheaded a mule deer buck in 2015. Now, after a court ruling, the poacher, Cody W. Davis, must pay a hefty fine totaling $74,000. Previously, Davis appealed the restitution...
Police arrest suspect in Watford City shooting
UPDATE – 9/19, 11:30 A.M. WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — Watford City Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Oklahoma after an investigation regarding the shooting incident on Sunday. According to Watford City Police, the man was asked to leave a party in the parking lot of the...
Name released of 18-year-old killed in Williston motorcycle crash
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The name of the 18-year-old man who fled police and died after colliding with an SUV in Williston has been released. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was William Chamley, an 18-year-old Williston resident. On Tuesday afternoon, Chamley fled police on his motorcycle after police tried to pull […]
