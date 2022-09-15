WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Numbers have started strong for Williston’s second season of providing direct flights to Las Vegas. Airport Director Anthony Dudas says the first two Sun Country flights on September 8 and 11 have gone well, with one flight being sold out. More than 120 people took off on Thursday, many of them excited about the low prices and the shorter distance they had to travel.

