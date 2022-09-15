The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 4:45 am in Plainview. According to detectives, two unknown male subjects entered the front garage of a residential home located on Lillian Lane and removed a Segway 9 Electric Scooter valued at approximately $900.00 US currency. The subjects fled scene in an unknown direction and no injuries were reported.

PLAINVIEW, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO