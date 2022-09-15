ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Meadow, NY

Comments / 5

Darren Richards
3d ago

it goes against the Democrats agenda..They do not incarcerate criminals but would rather see them free..They do not deport illegals but would rather house them in luxury Hotels...until you vote out Democrats...there will be no change.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TBR News Media

Wanted for South Setauket larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Meadow, NY
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
East Meadow, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mastic, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Mastic, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

4 men shot, 1 fatally, in Queens; 2 suspects fled on moped, cops say

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting near 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst at around 1:30 p.m. and found four male victims with gunshot wounds, including one that was critically injured, […]
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Two Suspects Wanted in Connection with Burglary of Plainview Residence

The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 4:45 am in Plainview. According to detectives, two unknown male subjects entered the front garage of a residential home located on Lillian Lane and removed a Segway 9 Electric Scooter valued at approximately $900.00 US currency. The subjects fled scene in an unknown direction and no injuries were reported.
PLAINVIEW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meadow#Convenience Store#Chocolate Bars#Marijuana#The Major Case Bureau#Psilocybin Mushrooms
nypressnews.com

NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens

NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Tourist shot after refusing to give money to man on UWS: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tourist from Denmark was shot in the back on the Upper West Side early Sunday after refusing to give money to the shooter, police said. The 31-year-old man had just left a party and was walking by West 103rd Street and West End Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report

Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy