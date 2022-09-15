Technology company Continental has won a 2022 Automotive News PACE Award for its MK C2 brake-by-wire system. Additionally, BMW Group and Continental were presented with an Innovation Partnership Award for their development of the CoSmA ultra-wideband digital vehicle access technology. The awards were announced during the annual ceremony on September 19 at the Fisher Music Center in Detroit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006167/en/ Continental’s one box brake system, MK C2. MK C2 is Continental’s second-generation brake-by-wire system and has been in series production since July 2022. The MK C2 was awarded an Automotive News PACE Award. (Photo: Business Wire) “We are honored to receive this award to back up our belief of the positive impact MK C2 will have for drivers,” said Lutz Kuehnke, head of Business Area Safety and Motion, Continental North America. “Our team thrives off innovation and we’re proud to have that commitment recognized among peers. As you can see, the competition to revolutionize in this space is fierce. Recognition like this inspires us to do even more to shape the future of mobility.”

CARS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO