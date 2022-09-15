Read full article on original website
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
Roundup: Chillicothe girls soccer falls to Big Walnut, Zane Trace golf wins quad match
Big Walnut 3, Chillicothe 1: The Cavaliers' unbeaten streak has come to an end. After eight straight matches without a loss, they dropped their first match of the season to the Golden Eagles on Saturday. The potent offense that Chillicothe had become known for through its first eight games of...
Steelers players sound frustrated with Matt Canada’s offense
Pittsburgh Steelers players are clearly frustrated with the offense, and that’s on coordinator Matt Canada. Never has a man failed upwards like Matt Canada, whose latest success story came in 2016, when he was the OC of the Pitt Panthers and a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
