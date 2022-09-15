Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
WCAX
Doctors recommend Vermonters get flu shots sooner rather than later
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an off-year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back, according to medical experts. Kinney Drugs said Australia is coming out of its winter flu season that exceeded its five-year average, with COVID-19 cases rising at the same time. So, like every year,...
Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently
I look at the issue of policing and public safety from a different perspective, one rooted in traditional Vermont thrift. Does the greater Burlington area, from Milton to Richmond and Charlotte really need ten police, fire and rescue departments? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently.
3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection
The public records requests to inspect the ballots appear to be part of a national movement by election deniers. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection.
Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans
Some businesses are still recovering from near-total losses in 2020 and 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans.
VTDigger
Is Scott's PR man serious?
According to a Sept. 12 story on the end of federal (and vital) emergency rental assistance for Vermonters, Jason Maulucci — the governor's press secretary — "said, state officials had done what they could to make 'the transition back to the pre-pandemic state as smooth as possible for (program) participants.'"
WCAX
Essex Jct. considering code change to combat housing shortage
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is growing fast, but like other towns in Chittenden County, there is nowhere for people to live. U.S. Census data indicates there were almost 1,500 more people living in Essex Junction in 2021 than in 2010. City Council President Andrew Brown said the demand for housing is coming from people looking to live in the community, employers looking for workers, and landlords. “The amount of applicants they’re getting is just quite a burden that they’ve never seen before, which was a perspective that I hadn’t heard previously,” he said.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
WCAX
Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in 'dire' need of staff
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As workforce shortages have been hitting hard across the nation, hospitals in our region are feeling the burden. Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is hosting a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital. While nurses and doctors play an important role in...
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold
Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver overseeing Jay Peak, provided a glimpse Friday into last week’s closed-door, daylong auction for the ski area, including that it encompassed 48 separate bidding rounds. Read the story on VTDigger here: As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold.
mynbc5.com
150th Tunbridge World's Fair serves as backdrop for gubernatorial, lt. gubernatorial debates
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. — Attendees at the 150th Tunbridge World's Fair got more than just fair foods and midway games on Friday, as the event served as the backdrop to both a gubernatorial and lieutenant gubernatorial debate. Fairgoers had the chance to see incumbent Phil Scott face off against his...
VTDigger
Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities
I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
WCAX
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
willistonobserver.com
Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity
People who have trouble accessing nutritious, affordable food in Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden and Addison counties will be able to choose the food they want and have it delivered to their home or available for pickup. Read the story on VTDigger here: Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity.
WCAX
Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Evidence of Burlington’s growing drug problem can literally be found scattered on the city’s streets. Officials say they’ve found four times as many discarded needles around the Queen City as they did last year. Ted Miles has worked for the city for more...
compassvermont.com
