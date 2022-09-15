ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

vermontbiz.com

Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Doctors recommend Vermonters get flu shots sooner rather than later

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an off-year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back, according to medical experts. Kinney Drugs said Australia is coming out of its winter flu season that exceeded its five-year average, with COVID-19 cases rising at the same time. So, like every year,...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently

I look at the issue of policing and public safety from a different perspective, one rooted in traditional Vermont thrift. Does the greater Burlington area, from Milton to Richmond and Charlotte really need ten police, fire and rescue departments? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Is Scott's PR man serious?

According to a Sept. 12 story on the end of federal (and vital) emergency rental assistance for Vermonters, Jason Maulucci — the governor's press secretary — "said, state officials had done what they could to make 'the transition back to the pre-pandemic state as smooth as possible for (program) participants.'"
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Essex Jct. considering code change to combat housing shortage

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is growing fast, but like other towns in Chittenden County, there is nowhere for people to live. U.S. Census data indicates there were almost 1,500 more people living in Essex Junction in 2021 than in 2010. City Council President Andrew Brown said the demand for housing is coming from people looking to live in the community, employers looking for workers, and landlords. “The amount of applicants they’re getting is just quite a burden that they’ve never seen before, which was a perspective that I hadn’t heard previously,” he said.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in 'dire' need of staff

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As workforce shortages have been hitting hard across the nation, hospitals in our region are feeling the burden. Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is hosting a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital. While nurses and doctors play an important role in...
VTDigger

Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses

The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold

Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver overseeing Jay Peak, provided a glimpse Friday into last week’s closed-door, daylong auction for the ski area, including that it encompassed 48 separate bidding rounds. Read the story on VTDigger here: As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities

I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
KILLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

First retail cannabis outlets licensed

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved its first batch of retail establishment licenses Wednesday to three applicants: Mountain Girl Cannabis of Rutland, FLŌRA Cannabis of Middlebury and Champlain Valley Dispensary, Inc., CeresMED, Ceres of Burlington (integrated license). Integrated licenses may engage in the activities allowed under all current adult-use...
BURLINGTON, VT
compassvermont.com

Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
MIDDLEBURY, VT

