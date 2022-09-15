ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged

"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin

Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
Erik of The Viking Raiders Out of Action Indefinitely with Injury

Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently sidelined due to an injury. Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match in which Erik and Ivar defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, according to Michael Cole on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match aired on SmackDown on September 2, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star

Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Popular Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster

In the world of professional wrestling interesting gimmicks come and go, and it looks like one highly talked about character may have made his last appearance on WWE programming. PWInsider is reporting that Ezekiel is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. It was noted that Elias replaced Ezekiel on...
Ronda Rousey Believes Her Match With Charlotte at WrestleMania 38 Will Be a “Cult Classic”

Ronda Rousey addressed her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 38 in a video blog that she posted on her YouTube channel. Rousey said the following:. “You know what? The first time I watched the match, it was on my phone with the sound off when I was trying to put Po to sleep. She was feeding. And I was like, ‘Hmm.’ Then I watched it again later and was like, ‘Huh!’ And I think it’s going to be like one of those cult classic matches. It’s going to be like The Labyrinth of matches. You know? When it first came out, everyone was like, ‘What the hell? Why does David Bowie have a giant codpiece and talking to our children?’ But then later, you realize something awesome about it every time and it kind of makes it one of your favorite movies ever. And, you know, I sometimes need to watch it and sing ‘You Remind Me Of The Babe.’ […] That’s what I feel like that match. Every time you watch it, you’ll catch something new about it. I think re-watchability is something that is very important in movies. The Labyrinth, case in point.”
Huge Update On WWE's Plan For Logan Paul And Roman Reigns

Plans for Logan Paul on WWE TV appear to be much bigger than fans anticipated. Paul has been taking aim at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as of late and is scheduled to appear on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown" to address what's next for him. It looks like we already have an answer.
Corey Graves On What The Usos Told Him About Bringing Solo Sikoa Into The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa won't be getting any special treatment backstage or on the road despite his relation to Roman Reigns and the Usos, at least according to WWE commentator Corey Graves. Graves spoke on the "After the Bell" podcast about an airport conversation between himself and Jimmy and Jey Uso regarding their brother and his recent debut.
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return

A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 09.16.22

-My Retro Review of Ground Zero 97 will be up sometime in the next few days as I am getting closer and closer to finishing out 1997 PPVs. Let’s get to it!. Ivy Niles and Tatum Paxley vs. Erica Yan and Sloane Jacobs. -Yan and Tatum start us out...
WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown

The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).
BREAKING: Roman Reigns Set To Defend Against Shocking Challenger At WWE Crown Jewel

It’s a way to go. We are firmly in the Roman Reigns era as Reigns is now over two years into his run as Universal Champion. This is in addition to the WWE Title that he won back at WrestleMania 38, making him the undisputed World Champion of the company. That much time as champion means that he is going to run out of challengers, but now WWE has a fresh opponent in mind.
